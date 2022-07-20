ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD Blue Chips, NY Dominican Officers Organization honor slain officers with basketball tournament

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Almost six months after the shooting incident killed detectives Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, the NYPD Blue Chips and New York Dominican Officers Organization honored them with their own inaugural basketball tournament.

Tomorrow will be exactly six months since the two detectives were shot in Harlem.

The tournament is similar to the NCAA’s March Madness, with contests such as dunking, 3-point shooting, and half-court shots. Every precinct has two kids representing it in the tournament.

The winning teams take home the trophies and get a chance to play a game against the police.

Members of the NYPD say this event is something they plan to hold every year in honor of the fallen detectives.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

