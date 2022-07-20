ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Burning Russian Plane Plunges From Sky, Blows Up in Field

By Lee Bullen, Zenger News
A burning Russian plane plunged from the sky and exploded in a field after reportedly being hit by a Ukrainian missile.

The Ukrainian military said the plane was downed near the city of Novaya Kakhovka located in the southern Kherson Region.

Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on July 19: "Video of a downed Russian Su-35 fighter jet in the area of Novaya Kakhovka.

"Glory to Ukraine! Together to victory!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NfysT_0gmmlUXc00

The footage shows a burning wreck dropping from the sky while leaving behind a trail of black smoke.

The large object, apparently a destroyed fighter jet, then hits the ground in a field and explodes in a huge fireball.

Zenger News contacted the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for further comment, as well as the Russian Ministry of Defense, but had not received a reply at the time of writing.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin is calling a "special military operation." Wednesday marks the 147th day of the invasion.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that between February 24 and July 20, Russia had lost about 38,750 personnel, 1,700 tanks, 3,905 armored combat vehicles, 856 artillery units, 250 multiple launch rocket systems, 113 air defense systems, 221 warplanes, 188 helicopters, 703 drones, 167 cruise missiles, 15 warships, 2,775 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, and 70 units of special equipment.

Other developments in the Russia-Ukraine war:

Turkey has said that a resumption of Ukraine's grain exports via the Black Sea is "probable" following a meeting with Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations to discuss "small problems."

EU foreign ministers have agreed to a 500-million euro ($510 million) funding package to supply weapons to Ukraine, bringing the total since February to 2.5 billion euros ($2.55 billion). EU foreign ministers are also reportedly discussing a ban on the import of Russian gold.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held talks with Iranian leaders and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Tehran.

Amid the visit, the National Iranian Oil Company and Russian energy giant Gazprom signed a memorandum of understanding worth around $40 billion.

While Putin was in Tehran, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed both the head and deputy director of his country's spy agency. He also fired Ukraine's prosecutor general and several regional security heads following the emergence of more than 650 cases of alleged collusion or treason.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska has been in Washington, where she has held talks with senior figures including first lady Jill Biden . She will address lawmakers on Capitol Hill on July 20 in an apparent bid to secure Kyiv more military aid from the U.S.

Russian independent television channel TV Rain, which was taken off the air by the Russian authorities in early March, has resumed broadcasting from Latvia. The Kremlin blocked the channel shortly after the invasion of Ukraine began because it had described it as a "war" rather than a "special military operation."

Internal dissent has continued with Russian tennis star Daria Kasatkina calling for an end to the "war" in a recent interview with Russian blogger Vitya Kravchenko. The 25-year-old Russian number one and world number 12, who lives in Dubai, described the invasion as a "full-blown nightmare."

She also took aim at Moscow's stance on homosexuality, asking: "If there is a choice, nobody would choose being gay, why make your life harder, especially in Russia?"

While being gay is not illegal in Russia, homophobia is commonplace and the spreading of "gay propaganda" among minors is prohibited.

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .

Glen Shaw
3d ago

Exactly! This happens all the time with this newsfeed they always say watch or look at this video and there’s none they want to get as many hits as possible

Patrick T. Healy
3d ago

l read in other news brief that Russia shot down their own plane after being mistaken for Ukrainian drone.

