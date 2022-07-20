ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, IN

Gas prices drop in Indiana

WTHR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGas Buddy also shows a $1...

www.wthr.com

WNDU

Indiana Michigan Power reporting over 7,000 people without power

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Indiana Michigan Power is currently reporting over 7,000 customers are without power after storms rolled through Michiana Saturday morning. Areas like Benton Harbor and Saint Joseph, Michigan currently have over 600 people without power, and South Bend has almost 1,000 people without power. Places like Jamestown, and Oseola are also seeing hundreds of people without power. There is not currently a timetable for when power will be back for those without power.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WIBC.com

Northern Indiana RV Plant to Close

GOSHEN, Ind.–One of Indiana’s RV plants is closing in September. Employees at Keystone RV Plant 41 in Goshen got a letter this week stating that the final day of operations will be Sept. 23. The company has offered no public explanation for the closing. But, a worker interviewed...
GOSHEN, IN
FOX59

Indiana residents experiencing power outages following severe storms

INDIANA — Customers with several different energy companies throughout Indiana have reported power outages Saturday following severe storms throughout the area. Customers with AES, Duke Energy and Indiana-Michigan Power have all reported outages to varying degrees. AES According to the power company’s online outage map, AES has around 750 customers reporting outages in the Indianapolis […]
INDIANA STATE
buildingindiana.com

Walmart Selects McCordsville for 1,000 Jobs

Walmart announced plans to build four new high-tech fulfillment centers, one of which will be located in McCordsville, Indiana – 20 miles northeast of Indianapolis. The new 2.2 million square-foot facility will be located at 5259 W 500 N and is set to open spring 2023, bringing more than 1,000 new jobs to Hancock County.
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

GasBuddy: Barring Major Disruptions, Indiana Gas Average Should Be $3.99 By Mid-August

STATEWIDE–Barring any significant disruptions, GasBuddy believes both the Indiana and nationwide average for gas will be $3.99 or lower by mid-August. “We are in the middle of hurricane season. Any disruptions like hurricanes or geopolitical tensions could shift gas prices, but I’m hopeful that we can get to below $4 per gallon by mid-August if everything holds up,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

13 Indiana Day Trips Perfect for Late Summer

It may feel like summer is flying by, but there’s still plenty of time to plan a last-minute day trip before school is back in session. We have a few ideas to help you make the most out of your summer vacation and add in some last-minute summer memories.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Trees, Power Lines Down in Northern Indy Metro

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind.--Trees and power lines were reported down in the northern part of the Indy metro Saturday morning. Storms packing strong winds trained over the same area bringing wind and lightning with them. Hamilton County issued a travel advisory, meaning people who didn’t have to be out should stay...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana housing market shifting toward balance

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The chief executive officer of the Indiana Association of REALTORS says the state is starting to see a shift to a more balanced housing market. Over the first six months of the year, home sales were down 2.4%, while new listings increased 4.7% percent. “After two years of surging demand chasing fewer homes for sale, increasing inventory is good news for Hoosier homebuyers,” said Mark Fisher, who adds sellers are still benefiting from rising prices.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Sisters opening alcohol-free bottle shop in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — After two years of lockdown, weight gain, and job change during the COVID-19 pandemic, some things are back to normal — but not everything. As Americans try to get healthier, along with exercise, many people are giving up alcohol. It's a trend two Indiana sisters...
CARMEL, IN
Nick Davis

Indiana man makes $4000 a month picking up scrap metal part-time

We all have probably seen someone in our local town towing a trailer full of junk metal, but we never think just how much money is that worth?. We met a young man in Indiana who works a full-time job and picks up junk scrap metal from people, then hauls it to the scrapyard. This guy has a crazy amount of work ethic. He works from 3 AM to 11 AM and then goes out to pick up metal from people. Currently he can make about $4000 a month from this little side hustle. He is going out almost every day for pickups, and still has weekends with the family. He says, it seems like everyone has scrap metal that they need cleaned out of their garage or shed and they are really happy that someone is willing to help them remove it.
WTHR

AES Indiana reports 'large outage' in Indy on dangerously hot day

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 11,000 AES Indiana customers had their power out on Wednesday during a dangerously hot afternoon in central Indiana. "Feels like" temperatures were between 100° and 105°+ from around noon to 6 p.m. It was in that window that AES Indiana reported more than 11,000 customers without power on the north and northeast side of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Kroger to assume control of Penske warehouse facility in Shelby County

Control of a Shelby County warehouse is transitioning to new management. Penske Logistics Field Human Resources Director Doug Howell provided a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice to the Department of Workforce Development and City of Shelbyville. In that notice, he notes that Penske has performed warehousing services for Kroger for several years at the facility at 4301 North 125 West. Kroger has informed Penske that it will take over operation of the facility on September 11.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN

