Gas prices drop in Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Indiana Michigan Power is currently reporting over 7,000 customers are without power after storms rolled through Michiana Saturday morning. Areas like Benton Harbor and Saint Joseph, Michigan currently have over 600 people without power, and South Bend has almost 1,000 people without power. Places like Jamestown, and Oseola are also seeing hundreds of people without power. There is not currently a timetable for when power will be back for those without power.
Correction: Article previously implied that Syd's Bar and Grill had temporarily closed. While the establishment did change ownership in early June, the restaurant in Noblestown is now open. However, Barley Island is still scheduled to close on July 23, 2022.
NASHVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Lee Bowen and his dog never stay put for long. "I'm just going to the trail," Bowen said. Even when the heat makes hiking their beloved Tecumseh Trail in southern Indiana rough. "There's something interesting about when you go out for a hike, and all of...
GOSHEN, Ind.–One of Indiana’s RV plants is closing in September. Employees at Keystone RV Plant 41 in Goshen got a letter this week stating that the final day of operations will be Sept. 23. The company has offered no public explanation for the closing. But, a worker interviewed...
INDIANA — Customers with several different energy companies throughout Indiana have reported power outages Saturday following severe storms throughout the area. Customers with AES, Duke Energy and Indiana-Michigan Power have all reported outages to varying degrees. AES According to the power company’s online outage map, AES has around 750 customers reporting outages in the Indianapolis […]
This small town in the northeastern section of the state is home to one of the clearest lakes we've ever seen. Whether you like to swim, boat, or just relax in the sun, this lake is the perfect place to spend the day. Keep reading to learn more.
INDIANAPOLIS — Strong to severe storms moved through central Indiana on Saturday resulting in power outages and damage across the area, including in Hamilton County where a travel advisory was temporarily put in place due to numerous downed trees and power lines. Several central and north central Indiana counties...
Walmart announced plans to build four new high-tech fulfillment centers, one of which will be located in McCordsville, Indiana – 20 miles northeast of Indianapolis. The new 2.2 million square-foot facility will be located at 5259 W 500 N and is set to open spring 2023, bringing more than 1,000 new jobs to Hancock County.
INDIANAPOLIS — Many central Indiana counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Saturday morning. Have a photo of the storm where you are? Send it in to us at wxinweb@nexstar.tv and please sign this content consent agreement form.
STATEWIDE–Barring any significant disruptions, GasBuddy believes both the Indiana and nationwide average for gas will be $3.99 or lower by mid-August. “We are in the middle of hurricane season. Any disruptions like hurricanes or geopolitical tensions could shift gas prices, but I’m hopeful that we can get to below $4 per gallon by mid-August if everything holds up,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
If you love big homes, you'll love this place. I mean, it's so huge it's the biggest of its kind, and it just underwent a significant glow-up just a few years ago. Do you need more hints as to what I'm talking about?. Last one, OK?. You can't buy this...
It may feel like summer is flying by, but there’s still plenty of time to plan a last-minute day trip before school is back in session. We have a few ideas to help you make the most out of your summer vacation and add in some last-minute summer memories.
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind.--Trees and power lines were reported down in the northern part of the Indy metro Saturday morning. Storms packing strong winds trained over the same area bringing wind and lightning with them. Hamilton County issued a travel advisory, meaning people who didn’t have to be out should stay...
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The chief executive officer of the Indiana Association of REALTORS says the state is starting to see a shift to a more balanced housing market. Over the first six months of the year, home sales were down 2.4%, while new listings increased 4.7% percent. “After two years of surging demand chasing fewer homes for sale, increasing inventory is good news for Hoosier homebuyers,” said Mark Fisher, who adds sellers are still benefiting from rising prices.
CARMEL, Ind. — After two years of lockdown, weight gain, and job change during the COVID-19 pandemic, some things are back to normal — but not everything. As Americans try to get healthier, along with exercise, many people are giving up alcohol. It's a trend two Indiana sisters...
AVON, Ind. — Police are investigating after a car crashed into an Avon home Friday. It happened in a neighborhood behind the Walmart on Rockville Road. Police say the driver didn't have a license and was going too fast. The crash left significant damage, with half of the SUV...
We all have probably seen someone in our local town towing a trailer full of junk metal, but we never think just how much money is that worth?. We met a young man in Indiana who works a full-time job and picks up junk scrap metal from people, then hauls it to the scrapyard. This guy has a crazy amount of work ethic. He works from 3 AM to 11 AM and then goes out to pick up metal from people. Currently he can make about $4000 a month from this little side hustle. He is going out almost every day for pickups, and still has weekends with the family. He says, it seems like everyone has scrap metal that they need cleaned out of their garage or shed and they are really happy that someone is willing to help them remove it.
KOKOMO, Ind. — This sweet update to a Kokomo couple's love story is definitely the best thing we've seen today. Newlyweds Eric and Rachelle finally tied the knot Friday after an unusual proposal. You might remember back in 2020, we shared the story with you when Eric proposed to...
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 11,000 AES Indiana customers had their power out on Wednesday during a dangerously hot afternoon in central Indiana. "Feels like" temperatures were between 100° and 105°+ from around noon to 6 p.m. It was in that window that AES Indiana reported more than 11,000 customers without power on the north and northeast side of Indianapolis.
Control of a Shelby County warehouse is transitioning to new management. Penske Logistics Field Human Resources Director Doug Howell provided a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice to the Department of Workforce Development and City of Shelbyville. In that notice, he notes that Penske has performed warehousing services for Kroger for several years at the facility at 4301 North 125 West. Kroger has informed Penske that it will take over operation of the facility on September 11.
