NORTH BEND, Ore. — Hundreds of excited visitors have lined the beach at the Loon Lake Recreation Site, and numbers could soon double when full-week day use resumes. Bureau of Land Management public affairs specialist Megan Harper says since weekend day use began on July 8, they’ve had about 250 visitors daily and about 1,500 total so far.

NORTH BEND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO