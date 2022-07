Every year, Wisconsin is forced to spend hundreds of millions of dollars rebuilding and repairing infrastructure damaged or destroyed due to extreme weather conditions. This is growing worse because of climate change and unfortunately these impacts are felt first and worst by communities of color, tribal nations and low-income communities. But, on Earth Day, Gov. Tony Evers established a new Office of Environmental Justice supported by a Chief Resilience Officer to help specifically address these disparities and help chart a stronger future for Wisconsin.

