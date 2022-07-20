ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

AES: Nearly 6,000 people without power in Indianapolis

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
 3 days ago
UPDATE: The outage numbers reported by AES are starting to dip. The article will be updated with the latest numbers.

INDIANAPOLIS — AES Indiana is working to restore power after a large outage on Indianapolis’ north and northeast side.

As of 7:54 p.m. Wednesday, 5,802 customers were without power in Indianapolis, according to AES Indiana’s online outage map. The outage seems to be clustered near the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood.

AES Indiana said their crews were on-site working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. We will provide updates as they become available.

Sherry Belden
3d ago

I feel bad for those families with out power. I hope AES gets the power restored for those who are on O2 and other medical devices that help them breathe.

WhatRuBettingUrLifeOn?
3d ago

We realize how good we have it when something like this happens. No wonder our ancestors were warriors and today's generations are pansies.

WIBC.com

Trees, Power Lines Down in Northern Indy Metro

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind.--Trees and power lines were reported down in the northern part of the Indy metro Saturday morning. Storms packing strong winds trained over the same area bringing wind and lightning with them. Hamilton County issued a travel advisory, meaning people who didn't have to be out should stay...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
103GBF

See Eerie Photos Taken Inside Indiana Catacombs

Did you know that running underneath Indianapolis sits some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them!. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

AES Indiana reports 'large outage' in Indy on dangerously hot day

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 11,000 AES Indiana customers had their power out on Wednesday during a dangerously hot afternoon in central Indiana. "Feels like" temperatures were between 100° and 105°+ from around noon to 6 p.m. It was in that window that AES Indiana reported more than 11,000 customers without power on the north and northeast side of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
viatravelers.com

15 Fun & Best Things to do in Greenwood, Indiana

If you're visiting Indianapolis and are looking for things to do outside of downtown, why not visit Greenwood, Indiana? You'll be happy to know there are more than enough fun things to do in this neck of Indiana. Greenwood, Indiana, is an inviting place that comes alive in...
GREENWOOD, IN
ripleybee.com

A behind-the-scenes tour of Indianapolis Union Railroad Station

Interested in exploring the former Union Station in downtown Indianapolis but discovering the doors locked, I sought advice from a Crowne Plaza hotel employee. I thought he would offer some alternative options for my family, but instead he surprised us. "I'll take you over," he offered, and introduced himself....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Trailers outside of Indy Star printing facility catch fire

INDIANAPOLIS — A fire late Thursday at a printing facility for the Indianapolis Star was contained to two semi trailers. Crews responded to the facility on Georgetown Road just before 11 p.m. The department saw two trailers at the back of the building were on fire and extinguished the flames. The trailers are used to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Feds: Indy-based meth and cocaine ring brought in drugs from California; 21 people indicted

INDIANAPOLIS – This week federal prosecutors dismantled a major multi-state drug trafficking ring in Indianapolis. A federal grand jury returned indictments against 21 people as part of a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. "This was a big win for the city of Indianapolis getting these people off the street," said Mike Gannon, DEA […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
momswhothink.com

10 Day Trips From Indianapolis

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59 partners with IBJ Media for in-depth business news, analysis

INDIANAPOLIS — A new partnership with IBJ Media will bring in-depth business news, analysis and insights to TV viewers across Central Indiana. FOX59 and sister station CBS4 have exclusively partnered with the Indianapolis Business Journal (IBJ) and Inside INdiana Business to bring viewers the latest information on Indiana's fast-changing business climate, what the news means […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

21 people arrested in Indianapolis-based drug trafficking organization

INDIANAPOLIS — Twenty-one people are facing charges for their roles in an Indianapolis-based drug trafficking organization. According to court documents, 56-year-old Indianapolis resident Keith Jones, also known as "Kebyo," was the alleged leader of the organization that intended on distributing fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. Court documents say 56-year-old Kevin...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
buildingindiana.com

Walmart Selects McCordsville for 1,000 Jobs

Walmart announced plans to build four new high-tech fulfillment centers, one of which will be located in McCordsville, Indiana – 20 miles northeast of Indianapolis. The new 2.2 million square-foot facility will be located at 5259 W 500 N and is set to open spring 2023, bringing more than 1,000 new jobs to Hancock County.
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Fireball meteor spotted in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fireball meteor was spotted early Friday morning in Indianapolis. Robert Lunsford of the American Meteor Society confirmed the meteor for News 8. Fireballs are extremely bright meteors that can be seen over a wide area. They usually appear brighter than normal. The American Meteor Society...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

The rush to help an Indianapolis animal shelter

INDIANAPOLIS — Zena is up for adoption right now. She's recovering from surgery, but she's in good spirits. She's one of so many. There are 400 animals at Animal Care Services right now, and they keep coming in. "Yesterday alone, we took in 37 cats from one house," said...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Here is where to get back-to-school supplies and information

INDIANAPOLIS — As summer slowly comes to a close and students prepare to return to the classroom, several events are taking place in Indianapolis to help parents with the transition. Back-to-school events are scheduled through September in the Indianapolis metropolitan area. Here are the events scheduled over the next...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Drug Organization Busted in L.A., Indy and Ft. Wayne

INDIANAPOLIS–Drugs were coming from California to Indianapolis, and being sold by a man named Keybo, says U.S. Atty. Zach Myers. He announced the indictment of Keybo and 20 other people Friday morning. The court documents say Keith "Keybo" Jones, 56, of Indianapolis, had his 12-year-old daughter involved in the operation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
