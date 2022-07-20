Palace Coffee Co. Celebrates 1 Year at Wolflin Location

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Saturday, officials from Full Smile Orthodontics (FSO) announced that they will be hosting its first “Defend Your Mouth Day” event. Appointment slots are available from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on July 29 at Full Smile Orthodontics, located on 7901 SW 45th Ave, Amarillo.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with another great pet that is in need of a good home. Remember that Carpet Tech Amarillo is covering the adoption fee of our Pet of the Week. Carpet Tech also wants to remind people that they have...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hey Amarillo Podcast is back with another great episode, this week’s guest is Johnny Terra. You can listen to that here, and read the description below. Jason Boyett is also gearing up for his annual Hey Amarillo Beerfest, which is happening on July 23rd....
Amarillo's newest Italian restaurant, Grill Italia, has announced that they would be closing their doors due to "unforeseen circumstances until further notice." Branding themselves as a modern Italian restaurant serving Bespoke cocktails, the restaurant had set up shop in the old BL Bistro at 2203 S. Austin. Their soft opening was launched on February 9th. Since then, a steady flow of praise, complaints, commendations, and accusations have continued to build up around the self proclaimed New York import.
So first things first, I have to give credit to Reddit user clawsinyoureyes for this one, because I'm not sure I ever would've known about it otherwise. This, however, has to be one of the coolest things I've seen just about anywhere. In between Soncy and Helium Rd, there's a...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said Amarillo Public Libraries can be a way to escape the summer heat as temperatures climb towards triple digits. The city said city libraries can be a shelter from the heat for those who may have limited or no options when it comes to shelter for summer heat waves.
You probably drive down Gem Lake Road many times without ever really thinking about it. You may visit one of the businesses in the area. There is a Walmart, a United, and a Chick-fil-A you have probably stopped at. If you are traveling down Amarillo Boulevard you will come across...
Hodgetown had a moment when they lost power. It was only for about twenty minutes but it happened. If that is not enough we also found out that Amarillo was about to become a little more stinky. Since the city was going to cut down on trash pick-ups in our alleys.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The hot and dry High Plains summer is impacting the water supply, according to the City of Amarillo, and community members have been asked to limit outdoor watering according to the 2019 Drought Contingency Plan. City officials asked residents and businesses to follow Stage 1 of the contingency plan, which includes […]
I remember growing up we, as kids, were never buckled in the car. Heck, I don't even know if our car had seat belts. It would make it easier for us to nap on long car rides. We would crawl all over the back seat of our cars. Sometimes we would crawl and lie down on the top of the back seats in that window space. We were that cool.
In a time when things are tough not just for individuals, but businesses as well, it's good to see someone doing some good. Financially, it's one of the hardest times we've seen in recent memory in America. COVID put a dent in a lot of people, and corporations as well. Charities have most definitely suffered at the hands of it as well.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Keeping track of your exes? Aiming to get to Amarillo by morning? If you’re aiming to appreciate the Lone Star State as a whole or reflecting on a place close to your heart, or just need an upbeat Texas tune, it has a song ready for you.
So here we are in the middle of this mess that we call the dumpster schedule change. I mean since we went from two days of having our dumpsters emptied per week to just once. I am trying to figure out the day I need to look forward to, the one they will come and empty my dumpster. As a reminder mine is right behind my gate. So this leaves me the potential for a bigger mess.
For many people, the amount they make from their Social Security checks would not be enough to pay for their basic living and food essentials. However, in a handful of Southern cities, all of which happen to be in Louisiana and Texas, the average monthly Social Security benefit (as of May 2022) of $1,621 is just enough to live on.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As announced by Workforce Solutions Panhandle, recruiters from the Pantex plant will offer a career expo and a resumé workshop, as well as a one-on-one resumé review, at the Workforce Solutions Panhandle offices on July 28. The offices are located at 3120 Eddy...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In this week’s Water Wasters Wednesday, one of NewsChannel 10′s viewers decided to take it upon themselves to find answers. A viewer was concerned about water being wasted at the Toot’n Totum on Saint Francis at River Road. Water from the sprinkler system...
PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Pampa reports on its Facebook page that crews with the city are currently working on a large water main leak in an area of downtown. According to the city, the leak is currently affecting the water pressure of some residents and no one should be without water at this time.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Paving contractors, they go door-to-door or put flyers on your door or mailbox. They claim to be working in the area, and sometimes say they have leftover materials that they need to get rid of and offer a discounted price. Some will ask for money up front, but when the job is supposed to start, they either don’t show up at all, show up and don’t work, or show up and do terrible work.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The legal teams for both the city of Amarillo and Alex Fairly met for nearly three hours Thursday morning in Potter County District Court to discuss whether or not Fairly should be required to pay the increased costs caused by the delay in the Amarillo Civic Center Complex expansion and renovation project.
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County officials responded to call that ended in a SWAT situation in Randall County this morning. According to the release, today at around 8:03 a.m., officials were called to a ‘domestic dispute’. The caller said they heard loud a dispute happen and that...
