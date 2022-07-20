Palace Coffee Co. Celebrates 1 Year at Wolflin Location

So here we are in the middle of this mess that we call the dumpster schedule change. I mean since we went from two days of having our dumpsters emptied per week to just once. I am trying to figure out the day I need to look forward to, the one they will come and empty my dumpster. As a reminder mine is right behind my gate. So this leaves me the potential for a bigger mess.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO