Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has ruled out further new faces arriving at Anfield while insisting that it will take time for Darwin Nunez to adapt to English football. Klopp is content with the squad he has shaped this summer, with Nunez arriving for £85 million from Benfica - a club-record fee - adding to further recruits in Calvin Ramsay for £6.5m from Aberdeen and Fabio Carvalho from Fulham for an undisclosed fee.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 17 HOURS AGO