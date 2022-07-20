ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Jurors at impasse on murder charge in MN road-rage killing

By Pat Sweeney
KNOX News Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA jury deliberating the case of a Chicago man accused of fatally shooting a Minnesota man in an apparent road-rage incident say they cannot reach...

knoxradio.com

froggyweb.com

Bloomington boy faces drug overdose charges

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A 17-year-old boy is charged in the fatal drug overdose of a 15-year-old girl from West St. Paul. The Dakota County Attorney’s office says the teen from Bloomington is facing one count of third-degree murder for providing the fentanyl that resulted in her death. The girl was unconscious and not breathing on the morning of Apr. 20 and later died in the hospital.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KNOX News Radio

Chicago man found guilty in MN road-rage shooting

A Chicago man has been convicted of first-degree murder and two other charges for the shooting death of a Minnesota man in what authorities called a road-rage incident. A jury today (Thu) found Jamal Smith guilty of three counts in the July 2021 death of 56-year-old Jay Boughton, of Crystal.
CHICAGO, IL
Y-105FM

Guilty Verdict in High Profile Minnesota Road Rage Case

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Hennepin County jury today convicted a Chicago man of charges stemming from a deadly road rage incident last July in a Minneapolis suburb. After deliberating for about 16 hours over the past several days, the jury found 34-year-old Jamal Smith guilty of first and second-degree murder for the death of 56-year-old Jay Boughton. He was also convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Plymouth, IL
City
Chicago, IL
State
Minnesota State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS News

Jamal Smith found guilty on all 3 charges, including murder, in fatal Hwy 169 shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Boughton family's yearlong wait for justice is over, even if it required an additional 16 hours for jury deliberations. "This family has stayed in the light," a tearful Kristin Boughton, the widow of Jay Boughton, said after a jury delivered a verdict convicting Jamal Smith of Boughton's murder. "That has been our guiding force and factor. We've stayed out of anger and we've stayed in the light."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Accused Highway 169 Shooter Found Guilty of Murder

(KNSI) — A Hennepin County jury has convicted Jamal Smith on all three counts against him in the case of a fatal road rage-related shooting last summer. The 34-year-old Smith was accused of shooting and killing Jay Boughton as the two of them were driving on Highway 169 in Plymouth on July 6th, 2021. He was charged with first and second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Jamal Smith
CBS Minnesota

Woman hit by train in Delano, severely injured

DELANO, Minn. -- A woman was severely injured after she was hit by a train northwest of the Twin Cities, police say.Officers responded to a call around 2:07 a.m. Friday to a report of a woman injured by a moving train around Fourth Street South and Franklin Avenue East. Upon arrival, they found a 51-year-old woman from Webster, Wis., lying on the railroad tracks.Police say she had been crossing the tracks with two others and tried to cross between two train cars parked on the tracks. The train began moving and the woman fell and became stuck below the moving train.Responders on the scene gave the woman lifesaving procedures before transporting her to Hennepin County Medical Center.
DELANO, MN
CBS Minnesota

"Why us?": Twin Cities fitness studios robbed 3 times in the span of a week

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police are searching for an individual they believe robbed two Twin Cities fitness studios three times in less than one week.Pure Barre Locations in St. Paul and Minneapolis saw the break-ins happen between Friday, July 15, and early morning the following Thursday."We thought it was a one-time thing," said studio lead Rachel Raeon, regarding the first break-in at the St. Paul location. "I think we just didn't imagine him coming back, truly, he'd taken all the things of value."The break-ins at the Minneapolis North Loop location where Raeon teaches were each caught on camera. The culprit is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
103.9 The Doc

The Two Most Stolen Cars in Minnesota in June Will Surprise You

The numbers are in from June when it comes to car thefts in Minnesota, and the two makes of cars that are stolen the most are surprising. It's not a surprise that parts of Minnesota, specifically the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, are experiencing an increase in crime. And vehicle theft has been one of those categories of crime that seems to be increasing the most. In fact, according to this Fox-9 story, the metro area has seen an 'epidemic' of vehicle thefts, as the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office called it. Car thefts have been 'exploding' since last December, the story said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
#Murder#Shooting#Minneapolis#Violent Crime#Crystal#Ap
CBS Minnesota

Driver arrested after leading police on a chase, sideswiping 2 cars

EAGAN, Minn. -- A Twin Cities man is in custody after leading police on a chase Friday afternoon through the south metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the pursuit started around 2:20 p.m. when a trooper tried to stop a vehicle for passing on the shoulder on southbound Interstate 94, just north of the Lowry Hill tunnel in Minneapolis.
EAGAN, MN
willmarradio.com

Dassel man dies in Meeker County Jail

(Litchfield, MN) -- Authorities are investigating the death of a Dassel man in the Meeker County jail. The sheriff's office says 28-year-old Brady Schmidt was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday morning and later died in the hospital. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. Deputies say foul play is not suspected. Schmidt was jailed on a D-U-I charge.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
cbs3duluth.com

1 dead, 1 critical after I-35 crash near Willow River

WILLOW RIVER, MN. (KBJR) - One person has died, another was airlifted to a hospital after a crash Friday afternoon on I-35. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 1:30 p.m. on southbound I-35 near Willow River. Investigators say the driver of a southbound car lost control, went off...
WILLOW RIVER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Adult driver, 3 juvenile suspects arrested following assault, pursuit in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Four people, including three juvenile suspects, are in custody following an alleged assault and subsequent police pursuit in Brooklyn Park Wednesday, according to police.Just after 3:30 p.m., police say officers responded to a business on the 7600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard on the report of an assault. Police were told that two suspects physically assaulted a boy and left in a vehicle. Witnesses at the scene informed police of the suspect vehicle description and said the occupants had firearms. Ten minutes later, an officer spotted the vehicle on Brookdale Drive at Noble Avenue and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver didn't stop and a pursuit began. At one point, the officer used a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver to successfully end the pursuit near the 7000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard. The adult driver fled, but three juvenile suspects were arrested in the vehicle. The adult driver, who ran into the nearby neighborhood, was soon located and taken into custody. Three firearms were recovered from the vehicle, police said, and all occupants were arrested for weapon-related crimes. 
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KNOX News Radio

MN man gets 30-plus years in prison for killing grandmother

A Farmington (MN) man has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for killing his grandmother because he was annoyed with her for blowing her nose. 42-year-old Timothy Steele was sentenced to 366 months in prison today (Fri) in connection with the death of 84-year-old Agnes Wagner-Steele in October 2015.
FARMINGTON, MN

