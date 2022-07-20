ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Sotheby’s May Be Responsible for the Loss of Diamonds Worth $4 M., Judge Says

By Francesca Aton
ARTnews
ARTnews
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YHTtn_0gmmiHQ200
Exterior view of Sotheby's in New York, 2019. Photo Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

A California federal judge ruled that Sotheby’s may be responsible for the loss of 45 yellow diamonds worth $4 million last week. The ruling overturned a lower court’s previous decision in favor of the auction house.

M&L Financial, Inc., a financial services firm, had sued Sotheby’s, claiming that the house was liable for losing the diamonds that the firm had consigned.

The firm allegedly told the auction house that it was the sole owner of the jewels. On the consignment agreement, however, M&L was listed alongside Jadelle Jewelry and Diamonds, a Beverly Hills retailer that was reported to be the subject of a federal criminal investigation in 2020.

Jona Rechnitz, owner of Jadelle Jewelry and Diamonds in Beverly Hills and jeweler to celebrities like Kim Kardashian, owed M&L a substantial sum of money, the original suit said. As security for his debt, Rechnitz allegedly transferred ownership of the diamonds to M&L with the understanding that he could later repurchase them at a fixed rate.

According to court filings, Rechnitz is friends with with Sotheby’s head of jewelry Quig Bruning. Rechnitz proposed that M&L list the diamonds with the auction house. The diamonds were then taken by M&L to Sotheby’s in Los Angeles for consignment in April 2019.

Later that year, Sotheby’s released the diamonds to a man who was supposedly picking them up on Rechnitz’s behalf. Sotheby’s did not tell M&L, and the house did not provide the judge with written records of the release. M&L claimed it was not notified of this and sued Sotheby’s.

Due to the ambiguity between the consignment and spoken agreements, the judge “reverse[d] the judgment and remand for further proceedings regarding M&L’s breach of contract claim. We award costs to M&L.”

In a statement, Sotheby’s said, “Sotheby’s regards the allegations in the complaint as baseless and riddled with untruths and mischaracterizations. We will continue to vigorously defend this in court.”

M&L did not responded for comment.

Since their mysterious disappearance, the diamonds have not been recovered.

Comments / 2

Related
ARTnews

Irish Archaeologist Identifies Over 3,000-Year-Old Bronze-Age Fortress in Galway Park

Click here to read the full article. An archaeologist in Galway, Ireland, discovered a large Bronze Age fortress on a limestone table, surrounded by seasonal lakes, at Coole Park, Ireland, earlier this week, according to television and radio broadcaster RTÉ. The site was previously known, but its antiquity has been in question until now. Coole Park, the land on which the fortress sits, is currently a nature preserve. The turloughs, or seasonal lakes, are unique to areas of Ireland west of the River Shannon. The fortress, dating between 800 and 1200 BCE, is unique in its use of turloughs, which would have...
WORLD
ARTnews

Perfectly Preserved Ancient Wooden Sculpture Found in Peru

Click here to read the full article. A wooden sculpture was unearthed at Chan Chan, the capital of the Chimú Kingdom, late last month, the Peruvian cultural ministry announced in a statement. The sculpture is one of the oldest found at the site and appears to be “in a perfect state of preservation.” Chan Chan, meaning Sun Sun, was a large adobe city spanning roughly seven and a half miles, making it one of the largest pre-Columbian sites in South America. The city included nine rectangular complexes, each with their own temples, reservoirs, cemeteries, plazas, storefronts, and elite residences. Having emerged in...
WORLD
Robb Report

Billionaire Property Tycoon Nick Candy Lists Sprawling LA Manse for $85 Million

Click here to read the full article. Take a step back into the Golden Age of Hollywood with this incredible architecturally significant estate built in 1959. The Reserve, as it’s called, was purchased in 2013 by Christian Candy, the brother of British property tycoon Nick Candy. Christian sold it to Nick and his wife, Australian singer Holly Valance, in 2018. Over the last four years, Candy and his wife have made extensive renovations to the home. It’s located within the prestigious Holmby Hills neighborhood, part of L.A.’s tony Bel-Air enclave, and has quite the glamorous history. The estate is one of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Robb Report

From Tricked-Out Rolexes to High-End Jewels, Here Are the Highlights From Phillips’s Latest Online Sales

Click here to read the full article. Online luxury auctions have proven so alluring in the pandemic age that even Phillips, a big believer in the enduring appeal of live auctions, is now offering dedicated digital sales more frequently. This week, for example, the auctioneer’s Hong Kong team is staging two dedicated online-only sales, “Hong Kong: Watches Online Auction I,” which runs July 21 to 27, and “Jewels: Online Auction,” which runs July 22 to 28. While Phillips has held summer online auctions of jewelry for the last few years, this week’s watch sale — the majority of which is made up...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

Joshua Tree’s Bonkers ‘Invisible House’ Is Now Available to Rent for $150,000 a Month

Click here to read the full article. In 2019, American Psycho producer Chris Hanley built a killer manse in Joshua Tree, California. Now the singular architectural abode is up for rent. Set on 90 acres in the famed national park, the aptly named Invisible House features an entirely mirrored facade that reflects the surrounding Mojave Desert, creating the illusion that the structure isn’t really there. The trippy exterior is just one of the house’s highlights, though. Designed by the Hollywood heavyweight and noted architect Tomas Osinski, the minimalist residence offers a suitably glitzy interior fit for A-listers. In fact, a number of...
JOSHUA TREE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
ARTnews

Archaeologists Unearth Roman Mosaic in Rural British Town

Click here to read the full article. In 1963, a British blacksmith discovered a massive, nearly complete Roman mosaic pavement at Hinton St Mary in the region of Dorset. It was considered one of a kind, with a pristine portrait of Jesus Christ at its center, until recently, when a second mosaic was unearthed at the site. The second mosaic was found in a Roman building during a new round of excavations commissioned by the British Museum. It features a black, white, and red tesserae, however the design has badly suffered from centuries of ploughing the farmland. Archaeologists also unearthed thousands...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

A Rare 2,000-Year-Old Roman Temple Is Unearthed in the Netherlands: ‘A Beautiful Site’

Click here to read the full article. Archaelogists in the Netherlands unearthed a Roman temple in the country’s Gelderland state, government officials announced in a statement earlier in June. The temple structure was relatively intact, according to the Dutch cultural heritage agency, and objects associated with it have already gone on view at the archaeology-focused Valkhof Museum in Nijmegen. The temple was found along the Roman Limes, the border line of the Roman Empire in the 2nd century CE, which was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site last year. At least two other temples were originally sited nearby, archaeologists said in the...
WORLD
ARTnews

Earliest Known Depictions of Two Biblical Heroines Found in an Ancient Synagogue

Click here to read the full article. Mosaics depicting the biblical heroines Deborah and Jael were uncovered by archaeologists in an ancient Jewish synagogue at Huqoq in Galilee, Israel. According to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC-Chapel Hill), which announced the find last week, these nearly 1,600-year-old mosaics are the first known depictions of the figures as described in the book of Judges. The agricultural village Huqoq, near the sea of Galilee, features in the Hebrew Bible. An excavation project has been ongoing there since 2011, wherein archaeologists have focused their efforts on a synagogue from the late...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#The Diamonds#Sotheby#Diamonds Worth#M L Financial Inc
ARTnews

Cyprus Opens Its First Underwater Archaeological Park at a 2,000-year-old Ancient Port

Click here to read the full article. Cyprus’ first underwater archaeological park opened to the public last week. Located near the ancient city of Amathus, the park showcases one of the eastern Mediterranean’s best preserved ancient harbors. Though the origins of Amathus remain unclear, it is believed to have been settled by the Eteocyprians around 1100 BCE. At different times, the settlement was passed among the Greeks, the Phoenicians, the Persians, the Ptolemies, and the Romans. During the Roman era, the ancient city became the capital of one of the four regions of Cyprus. Amathus became a seat of the Christian...
WORLD
Robb Report

This Sprawling $10 Million Berkshires Estate Has a Private Pond, an Historic Boathouse—and Its Own Airstream

Click here to read the full article. A 321-acre Massachusetts compound that has it all.  This newly listed property located directly on the New England shorelines has just come onto the market for $10 million. Set on a generous 321 acres, Atwater is a 3,800-square-foot compound located in the mountainous Berkshires region and just over a two-hour drive from New York City. With loads of space that can accommodate up to 20 guests, it’s made up of a mid-century modern main house, a guesthouse, bunkhouse and Airstream trailer.   Altogether, the property has seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, its own 33-acre pond,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ARTnews

X-Ray Reveals Hidden van Gogh Self-Portrait, Frick Will Stage Barkley L. Hendricks Show, and More: Morning Links for July 14, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines HISTORY’S MYSTERIES, PART I. Yesterday brought news of researchers at a museum in Israel discovering three sketches by Amedeo Modigliani hiding beneath the surface of a painting of a nude woman that he made in 1908. Now, experts at the National Galleries of Scotland have revealed that they X-rayed a Vincent Van Gogh portrait of a woman from its collection and found a self-portrait of the artist on its back, BBC News reports. The self-portrait is currently obscured by cardboard that was glued to the verso of the 1885 work. Staffers said that it...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Investigation
ARTnews

British Museum Urged By Union to Remain Closed Throughout U.K.’s Unprecedented Heat Wave

Click here to read the full article. Airport tarmacs are melting, air conditioner sales are skyrocketing, and people have been advised not to travel unless necessary as the United Kingdom breaks its highest temperature ever recorded. The heatwave is testing England’s infrastructure and spurring unprecedented safety measures at some art institutions. On Monday and Tuesday, the British Museum temporarily closed its upper galleries “to ensure the comfort and safety of staff and visitors,” it said in a statement. The museum also agreed to reduce its operating hours following pressure from their staff union, the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) said Monday...
MUSEUMS
ohmymag.co.uk

Rare Chinese ‘magic mirror’ discovered in museum storage

A rare Chinese 'magic mirror' has been discovered by curators in storage at the Cincinnati Art Museum. What was initially thought to be an unassuming bronze disc is actually an extremely rare 'magic mirror.' The mirror was found amongst the museum’s East Asian art collection which contains 100,000 works.
CINCINNATI, OH
ARTnews

For Your Next Sculpture Project, Use the Best Plaster for Moldmaking

Click here to read the full article. A common casting medium, plaster is also a popular pick for making molds. Using this substance, which is manufactured in powder form, is ideal when you want a rigid structure to make casts as an alternative to using silicone or polyurethane molds. Many mixtures are called plaster of Paris—so named for the abundant deposits of pure gypsum near the eponymous city, originally used to make plaster—and are typically easy to prepare and easily workable. Other plasters as well as the plaster compound gypsum might be used for more specific or more demanding molding...
DESIGN
ARTnews

ARTnews

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
915K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy