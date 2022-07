(97.1 The Ticket) Friday afternoon brings a special treat for fans of "The Valenti Show with Rico" -- A compilation of all the favorite drops, bits and songs from the show.

Photo credit Stoney and Wojo invitational

It will be an extra special day because Mike Stone of the and Stoney and Jansen show and Bob Wojnowski of the Wojo and Riger show will be in studio for the Stoney and Wojo Bracket Invitational.