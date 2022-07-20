The Astrology Of Prince Harry & Prince William’s Relationship Explains Why They’re No Longer On Speaking Terms

Click here to read the full article.

Sibling rivalry is definitely not limited to the British Royal family, which is why it’s so relatable to read about the ongoing feud between Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. And although countless commentators have discussed the aspects of their relationship—and their subsequent fallout—in depth, there’s still so much more to the story. If you want to get to the crux of the situation, look no further than the astrology of Harry and William ‘s relationship, because their synastry definitely sheds some light on the tension between them. Astrology can paint a more detailed picture of this royal rivalry, highlighting the reasons why their dynamic has soured so intensely over the years. It might even be able to answer the most important question of all—will they ever be able to forgive each other? Pour yourself a cup of this tea, because it’s being served piping hot!

Prince William was born on June 21, 1982 at 9:03 PM in London, England, making him a Cancer through and through. However, because Prince William was also born under a new moon in Cancer , we can note that he has an extreme emotional side, but he doesn’t always listen to his intuition. There are many reasons for this: one being that a new moon is also known as a “dark moon” , which is a phase of the lunar cycle that tends to inhibit the emotional and intuitive vibrations of the moon. This makes it harder for the psychic energies of the moon to penetrate your consciousness and denotes a deeper focus on how other people are feeling than on how *you* are feeling. However, because he was also born with his rising sign in Sagittarius , William is also a very direct person who doesn’t pull any punches.

William Is A Cancer & Harry Is A Virgo

Prince William’s hesitation to trust his intuition is one reason their relationship fell apart so suddenly. However, it all comes back to one important fact—Prince William’s moon in Cancer falls right in Prince Harry’s seventh house of loyal allies and open enemies. On a good day, they could be the best of friends and the most prolific business partners. But on a bad day, they could be total adversaries .

Because Prince William was born under a new moon, he probably did not see this drama unfolding until it escalated to a point of no return. Their fallout completely threw him for a loop! New moon people tend to get caught up in their own lives and cannot see outside themselves, especially since William’s Cancer sun-moon combo is sitting right on top if his North Node of Destiny. It’s plain as day that William was born to wear that crown and primed for royal greatness .

However, because William’s destiny also falls into Prince Harry’s seventh house of open enemies, they were born to be rivals. These Cancer planets also square off with William’s conflicted Pluto in Libra, which means their relationship issues took quite a long time to come to a head, but when they finally did, their conflict was impossible to ignore. I mean, the entire world knows they’re not getting along ! Which brings me to my next point—people in both Harry and William’s lives may also have a tendency get involved in their problems and manipulate their dynamic. At the end of the day, brothers are in competition with each other, and the people around them probably us that to their advantage.

Now, let’s take a look at Prince Harry’s natal chart. The Duke of Sussex was born on September 15, 1984 at 4:20 PM in Paddington, England. Harry is the more practical sibling, thanks to his Virgo sun, Taurus moon and Capricorn ascendant. With his big three—sun, moon and rising—all in earth signs, he’s someone who’s more down-to-earth and rational-minded . Because his Taurus moon falls in his fourth house of roots and origins, he’s someone who can’t help but put family first. Although he’s the shyer of both siblings, he prefers to process his emotions in private and relishes in having his own life off the radar of the public gaze. His Virgo sun is also in his ninth house of wisdom and adventure, which is an auspicious placement that says he’s someone who always keeps an open mind, especially when he’s searching for the truth. He’s a student of the world and seeks to understand others who are different from him.

Interestingly enough, Prince Harry’s North Node of Destiny in Gemini also falls in his brother’s seventh house of allies and enemies. Harry’s sun and Mercury in Virgo square off with William’s relationship sector as well. So, what does this all mean? Communicating with William is probably hard for Harry. He might even feel that he’s not taken seriously by his brother or given the respect he deserves. Being that Virgo is ruled by Mercury—planet of communication —feeling heard, seen and understood are extremely important to this earth sign. And while have a lot of energy for others who don’t give them much attention in return, their patience does wear thin at times (especially if they feel as though they’re being taken for granted or ignored by those they love).

Harry’s North Node of Destiny in Willian’s seventh house shows that they’re born adversaries and it’s a mutual feeling on both sides. No matter how hard they try, drama and squabbles will likely keep making their way into the relationship. However, it’s all a part of the process, as these brothers are meant to challenge each other and facilitate growth for each other in this life.

Will They Ever Forgive Each Other?

So, the question isn’t *why* they’re fighting, but whether they’ll ever be able to kiss and make up . After the drama of Harry’s departure from royal family duties, as well as his tell-all interview with Oprah , will William ever be able to forgive him ? And after the royal family’s lackluster response to Meghan Markle’s mistreatment in the tabloids, will Harry ever be able to trust his older brother again? Yes and no.

They’ll both have to do a lot of work on themselves before they can come to terms with where they both went wrong. And if they’re committed to being honest with each other about their feelings and evolving their relationship, then they have the power to form an even deeper connection with each other in the long run. Since Harry and William’s feud can easily be blamed on the North Node of Destiny, which symbolizes your fate and karma in this lifetime, finding their way back to each other will be a lifelong journey. There will be some snippy comments here and there and it will definitely take some time to rebuild the familial bond. However, if they’re both dedicated to mending this relationship, it could be so healing for the both of them.