Behind Viral Videos

What is the Tesco method on TikTok?

By Penelope Min
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
FROM viral dances to pranks, TikTok is full of fun trends for everyone to participate in.

The Tesco method, however, is now allowing some shoppers to get free treats.

People on TikTok have been getting free sweets using the Tesco method

What is the Tesco method on TikTok?

The Tesco method involves using a bunch of coupons at self-checkout to bring home not only sweets, but loads of free sweets.

The method is extremely simple and involves just using a £5 coupon, as reported by The Tab.

You first need to get the coupons from the web.

After scanning all of your sweets at check out, you can select 'Finish and pay' and click to add a coupon.

From there, scan the coupon and your bill will automatically diminish as the coupon does its job.

The trick is scanning the coupon numerous times until your bill reaches 0.

It has to be done at the self-checkout, as cashiers will most likely not let you use the coupon multiple times.

Even if you are using self-checkout, there are store staff members nearby and you might get caught taking advantage of the coupon system.

What is Tesco?

Tesco is a British grocery chain located in the United Kingdom and 11 other countries globally.

Located throughout the world, including Hungary and Thailand, Tesco is a popular grocery store similar to America's Costco.

TikTok creator owheelerr posted a video using the Tesco method, but the video is now gone

What are people saying about the Tesco method online?

Unlike the successful Tesco hacks on TikTok, some people have also posted failed attempts.

Due to the viral trend, Tesco is now trying to fix the issue and make sure shoppers are not hacking the coupon system.

Many Tesco method videos have now been removed on TikTok.

TikTok creator hollyvlogsofficial posted a video sharing that some shoppers have been prohibited from shopping at local grocery stores after participating in the fraudulent trend.

The TikTok creator shows a full bag of treats and sweets he bought for free

She also shared that Tesco has lost hundreds and thousands of pounds because people have been taking advantage of the coupon system.

The Tesco coupon has two bar codes, one for yourself to scan and the other for the manufacturer.

When Tesco sends all the scanned coupons to the manufacturer at the end, the manufacturer only reimburses Tesco once per coupon, meaning multiple-scanned coupons will cost Tesco money.

Some people were upset with the video, and one commented: "Can she tell me how much profit Tesco makes a year and how much the ceo make and shareholder yet she’s crying about a coupon what a silly person-Karen."

Another user wrote: "I am struggling to feel sorry for Tesco as a multibillion £ company who pay workers pennies."

