England Survive Spain Scare To Keep Women's Euro 2022 Party Alive

By Robert Summerscales
 3 days ago

Spain were six minutes away from winning a knockout game at a major women's tournament for the first time ever.

The pre-tournament favorites looked good value for their lead, deservedly given to them in the 54th minute by Esther Gonzalez.

But then the Lionesses roared.

This was their party and they were not ready for it to end.

England beat Spain 2-1 after extra time to reach the semi-finals of UEFA Women's Euro 2022 IMAGO/PA Images/Gareth Fuller

England's equalizer came courtesy of great teamwork between two Manchester United players.

Alessia Russo headed the ball into the path of Ella Toone, who poked it home from six yards.

Brighton's AMEX Stadium erupted.

England had been second best for much of this quarter-final but then back came the confidence that had been built upon three wins in the group stage by an aggregate score of 14-0.

Extra-time was less than six minutes old when Georgia Stanway, who is joining Bayern Munich from Manchester City this summer, scored what could prove to be the goal of tournament.

Stanway collected the ball on the edge of the center circle before striding forward with purpose. Spain's defenders backed off and Stanway made them pay by unleashing a bullet from 25 yards.

Georgia Stanway pictured (left) scored a stunning long-range winner for the Lionesses IMAGO/PA Images/Gareth Fuller

Spain had been the favorites to win UEFA Women's Euro 2022 before a ball was kicked.

England now hold that title but another tough test awaits in the semi-final where they will meet either Sweden or Belgium on July 26.

