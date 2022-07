Mountain Lakes Chamber Facebook Post: “It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of Margaret Daye. Margaret was […]. “It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of Margaret Daye. Margaret was the Director of Membership at the Chamber for 20 years and was such a joy to work with. We are grateful for the time spent with her. ‘Margaret was the sweetest lady you will ever meet,’ said Rick Roden. Please pray for her family and friends during this difficult time. She will be missed.”

SCOTTSBORO, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO