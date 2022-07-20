Jacquelyn Grayson Moore

ON THURSDAY, FLORENCE POLICE, IN A JOINT OPERATION WITH THE F.B.I., ARRESTED TWO INDIVIDUALS FOR FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF THE ELDERLY IN THE 1ST DEGREE. FLORENCE POLICE DETECTIVES WERE MADE AWARE THAT A 71-YEAR-OLD FEMALE WAS THE TARGET OF A SCAM WHERE SHE WAS CONTACTED BY PERSONS CLAIMING TO BE FROM THE F.B.I. THE VICTIM WAS TOLD THAT HER BANK ACCOUNTS WERE COMPROMISED AND WAS INSTRUCTED TO WITHDRAW A LARGE SUM OF CASH. AFTER SHE HAD PACKAGED THE MONEY, SHE WAS GIVEN A LOCATION TO MEET THE INDIVIDUALS. DETECTIVES CONDUCTED SURVEILLANCE ON THE VICTIM AND AT APPROXIMATELY 12:30 P.M., LOCAL AND FEDERAL OFFICIALS CONDUCTED A STOP ON THE SUSPECT VEHICLE IN THE PARKING LOT OF A FLORENCE BOULEVARD BUSINESS. ISAIA HERNANDEZ, 56, AND PRESLEY MARTINEZ, 36, BOTH OF FLORIDA, WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY. SEARCH WARRANTS WERE EXECUTED ON A MUSCLE SHOALS HOTEL ROOM AND THE SUSPECTS’ VEHICLE, WHERE A FIREARM WAS RECOVERED. OFFICALS WANT TO REMIND THE PUBLIC THAT LAW ENFORCEMENT WILL NEVER CALL ASKING FOR MONEY, ANY TYPE OF GIFT CARD FOR PAYMENT OF FINES, OR ANY PERSONAL INFORMATION OVER THE PHONE.

FLORENCE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO