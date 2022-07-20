ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnville, TN

Jacquelyn Grayson Moore

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacquelyn Grayson Moore of Lynnville passed away on Sunday, July 17th, 2022, at Southern Tennessee Regional Pulaski. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida on February 23, 1930 and was 92 years old. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved to garden and sing....

