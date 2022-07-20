ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, TN

Anna Irene Steel

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnna Irene Steel, age 78, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Scott in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a native of Charleston, West Virginia, a homemaker, and of the Methodist Faith. She was preceded...

Charlotte Ann Johns

Charlotte Ann Johns, age 62, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a homemaker, and of the Baptist Faith. She was preceded in death by her parents, Buford and Jimmie Kilburn Morrow;...
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
Diana Gail Hall Stotler

Diana Gail Hall Stotler, age 64, of Loretto, TN passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a homemaker, and of the Christian Faith. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fulton and Velma Richardson...
LORETTO, TN
Douglas Edward Springer

Douglas Edward Springer , age 67 of St. Joseph, TN passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after a sudden illness. He was a native of Lawrence County,TN, a United States Air Force Veteran,and was retired from Graphics. A Memorial Graveside Service will be held at Mt. Nebo Cemetery on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow Mt. Nebo Cemetery with military honors presented at the graveside.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
American Red Cross Blood Donation Opportunity

THE AMERICAN RED CROSS IS CALLING FOR DONORS TO GIVE BLOOD AND PLATELETS TO HELP PREPARE TO MEET THE NEEDS OF PATIENTS IN EMERGENCY SITUATIONS. BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITIES IN OUR AREA INCLUDE THURSDAY IN LAWRENCE COUNTY AT MARS HILL BAPTIST CHURCH IN LAWRENCEBURG FROM 1 TO 7. TO REGISTER GO TO RED CROSS BLOOD DOT ORG.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
Shelbyville Woman Arrested for Medicaid Fraud

AN INVESTIGATION BY SPECIAL AGENTS WITH THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION MEDICAID FRAUD CONTROL DIVISION HAS RESULTED IN THE ARREST OF A SHELBYVILLE WOMAN, CHARGED WITH FINANCIALLY EXPLOITING A VULNERABLE PERSON. AT THE REQUEST OF ADULT PROTECTIVE SERVICES, IN JULY 2021, AGENTS BEGAN AN INVESTIGATION INTO AN ALLEGATION OF THEFT...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
7 Tennessee counties should start wearing masks again, says CDC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The CDC says residents in seven Tennessee counties should bring back the masks as COVID-19 cases rise and spread quickly in the areas. The CDC divides every county in the U.S. into three categories: high, medium and low. Several Middle Tennessee counties have moved into the ‘high’ category for community spread.
TENNESSEE STATE
Two Arrested in Florence for Financial Exploitation of the Elderly

ON THURSDAY, FLORENCE POLICE, IN A JOINT OPERATION WITH THE F.B.I., ARRESTED TWO INDIVIDUALS FOR FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF THE ELDERLY IN THE 1ST DEGREE. FLORENCE POLICE DETECTIVES WERE MADE AWARE THAT A 71-YEAR-OLD FEMALE WAS THE TARGET OF A SCAM WHERE SHE WAS CONTACTED BY PERSONS CLAIMING TO BE FROM THE F.B.I. THE VICTIM WAS TOLD THAT HER BANK ACCOUNTS WERE COMPROMISED AND WAS INSTRUCTED TO WITHDRAW A LARGE SUM OF CASH. AFTER SHE HAD PACKAGED THE MONEY, SHE WAS GIVEN A LOCATION TO MEET THE INDIVIDUALS. DETECTIVES CONDUCTED SURVEILLANCE ON THE VICTIM AND AT APPROXIMATELY 12:30 P.M., LOCAL AND FEDERAL OFFICIALS CONDUCTED A STOP ON THE SUSPECT VEHICLE IN THE PARKING LOT OF A FLORENCE BOULEVARD BUSINESS. ISAIA HERNANDEZ, 56, AND PRESLEY MARTINEZ, 36, BOTH OF FLORIDA, WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY. SEARCH WARRANTS WERE EXECUTED ON A MUSCLE SHOALS HOTEL ROOM AND THE SUSPECTS’ VEHICLE, WHERE A FIREARM WAS RECOVERED. OFFICALS WANT TO REMIND THE PUBLIC THAT LAW ENFORCEMENT WILL NEVER CALL ASKING FOR MONEY, ANY TYPE OF GIFT CARD FOR PAYMENT OF FINES, OR ANY PERSONAL INFORMATION OVER THE PHONE.
FLORENCE, AL
Welfare Check Leads to Drug Arrest in Lawrence County

27 GRAMS OF SUSPECTED METHAMPHETAMINE ALONG WITH SEVERAL PILLS AND CASH WERE SEIZED LAST WEEK IN LAWRENCE COUNTY AFTER LAW ENFORCEMENT WERE CALLED TO CHECK ON A MALE SUBJECT PASSED OUT IN A VEHICLE. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON JULY 12TH ON RABBIT TRAIL ROAD. A SEARCH OF THE VEHICLE YEILDED A BAG OF A CRYSTAL-LIKE SUBSTANCE BELIEVED TO BE METHAMPHETAMINE, 41 PILLS IDENTIFIED AS XANAX AND 16 PILLS IDENTIFIED CLONAZEPAM. BAGGIES CONSISTENT WITH NARCOTIC SALES ALONG WITH 2,045 DOLLARS IN CASH WERE ALSO LOCATED. NATHAN COX WAS ARRESTED AND TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
Fatal Crash in Lincoln County Takes Life of UT Southern Student

A FATAL CRASH IN LINCOLN COUNTY CLAIMED THE LIFE OF A TEEN FRIDAY NIGHT. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, DESTINEE RHEA, 19 OF PULASKI WAS DRIVING A 2009 TOYOTA CAMRY ON HUNTSVILLE HIGHWAY WHEN A 2008 JEEP CHEROKEE DRIVEN BY A 46-YEAR-OLD MAN DRIFTED AND HIT THE CAMRY HEAD ON. THREE GIRLS WERE IN THE VEHICLE WITH RHEA AND WERE INJURED. THE DRIVER OF THE JEEP WAS ALSO INJURED. RHEA WAS A MEMBER OF THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE BASKETBALL PROGRAM AND ACCORDING TO UT SOUTHERN OFFICALS A PHENOMENAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ATHLETICS PROGRAM.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
This Week at the Loretto Farmers Market

Come hungry to the market this Friday! Sacred Heart School will be selling smoked bologna sandwiches (with chips and water) from 4:30 until (while supplies last). Come support the school and enjoy great home-smoked bologna. There will be a lot of produce at the market again this week including tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, green beans, eggplant, okra, squash, zucchini and some cantaloupe and possibly the last blueberries for the season. Local honey, farm fresh eggs, fresh cut flowers and jams and jellies will again be available this week. Home-baked goodies including cakes, cupcakes and cobblers, candy, cookies and fried pies. Craft vendors will have a large variety of woodworks, dish cloths, pottery, stuffed animals, creams, lotions and soaps. Home-made animal treats will again be available. A new vendor will be at the market this week with hand painted rocks. The market will be open from 4:30 until 7:00.
LORETTO, TN
Russellville man accused of sending obscene messages to a minor

A Russellville man is being held in the Franklin County Detention Center after police say he sent obscene matter to a juvenile. Russellville Police Capt. Jake Tompkins said officers responded to the 100 block of Eastside Plaza, and an investigation found that Isaac Rayo was sending explicit/obscene messages to a minor in the home.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
Second arrest made in 2021 Florence homicide

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – A second arrest has been made in connection with an August 2021 homicide. A teenager was arrested the day after the shooting and charged with capital murder. Florence Police said a male juvenile was arrested and charged with capital murder Monday. Officers responded to the...
FLORENCE, AL
Obituaries
You’ll Never Believe What She Found Underground in Franklin!

As the Senior Director of Preservation and Education at the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, Rachael Finch uses the past to make an indelible mark on our future. From grassroots advocacy and grant-writing to archaeological digs, she leads efforts to resurrect local history and ensure the stories of our cultural landscape are told for years to come.
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest in Lawrence County

A TRAFFIC STOP OVER THE WEEKEND IN LAWRENCE COUNTY RESULTED IN A DRUG ARREST. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, A DEPUTY CONDUCTED THE STOP ON PROSSER ROAD AROUND 2:52 AM. SUNDAY MORNING. THE ODOR OF MARIJUANA WAS DETECTED AND A SEARCH OF THE VEHICLE YIELDED A GLASS CASE THAT CONTAINED APPROX 4.8 GRAMS OF A WHITE CRYSTAL SUBSTANCE, 4 GLASS PIPES CONTAINING A WHITE CRYSTAL SUBSTANCE ALONG SEVERAL STRAWS WITH WHITE POWDER INSIDE. IN ADDITION, TWO PIPES CONTAINING A GREEN LEAFY SUBSTANCE WERE ALSO LOCATED ALONG WITH A BRAND-NEW GLASS PIPE THAT WAS FOUND IN THE DRIVER’S PURSE. THE DRIVER IDENTIFIED AS ROXANNE REELS ODOM WAS PLACED UNDER ARREST AND FACES CHARGES OF SIMPLE POSSESSION SCHEDULE 11 METHAMPHETMINE AND UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. ODOM WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL WITHOUT INCIDENT.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN

