Yvonne Taylor, of Burdett, is vice president of Seneca Lake Guardian, an environmental group. On this week in 1848, 300 people gathered for the first women’s rights convention in the United States — right in Seneca Falls, New York. For two days, attendees heard impassioned speeches from Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Frederick Douglass and others at the Wesleyan Chapel, and the “Declaration of Sentiments,” written largely by Stanton, became the resulting manifesto.

SENECA FALLS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO