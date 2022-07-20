Bobby Vincent Alexander

Come hungry to the market this Friday! Sacred Heart School will be selling smoked bologna sandwiches (with chips and water) from 4:30 until (while supplies last). Come support the school and enjoy great home-smoked bologna. There will be a lot of produce at the market again this week including tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, green beans, eggplant, okra, squash, zucchini and some cantaloupe and possibly the last blueberries for the season. Local honey, farm fresh eggs, fresh cut flowers and jams and jellies will again be available this week. Home-baked goodies including cakes, cupcakes and cobblers, candy, cookies and fried pies. Craft vendors will have a large variety of woodworks, dish cloths, pottery, stuffed animals, creams, lotions and soaps. Home-made animal treats will again be available. A new vendor will be at the market this week with hand painted rocks. The market will be open from 4:30 until 7:00.
