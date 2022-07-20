ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, TN

Bobby Vincent Alexander

radio7media.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBobby Vincent Alexander passed away on July 20th, 2022 at the age of 85. He was born in Franklin County to the late John and Ora Alexander. Mr. Alexander was a native of Tullahoma, Tennessee. He was a graduate of Tullahoma High School and Middle Tennessee State University. Mr....

www.radio7media.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
radio7media.com

John Michael Collier

John Michael Collier, age 65, of Lynnville, Tennessee passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System in Pulaski, Tennessee. He was a native of Lynnville and retired from Bridgestone. He was preceded in death by his father, Virgil Walker Collier; and his mother-in-love, Sarah Sims. He...
LYNNVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Diana Gail Hall Stotler

Diana Gail Hall Stotler, age 64, of Loretto, TN passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a homemaker, and of the Christian Faith. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fulton and Velma Richardson...
LORETTO, TN
radio7media.com

Douglas Edward Springer

Douglas Edward Springer , age 67 of St. Joseph, TN passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after a sudden illness. He was a native of Lawrence County,TN, a United States Air Force Veteran,and was retired from Graphics. A Memorial Graveside Service will be held at Mt. Nebo Cemetery on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow Mt. Nebo Cemetery with military honors presented at the graveside.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
radio7media.com

Lawrence County Recycling Buildings Temporarily Close

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY RECYCLING BUILDINGS LOCATED AT LAWRENCE COUNTY SCHOOLS WILL BE CLOSED FOR THE TIME BEING DUE TO LABOR SHORTAGES CAUSED BY COVID. RECYCLABLES CAN BE TAKEN TO THE SOLID WASTE TRANSFRE STATION AT 2126 BALER DRIVE IN LAWRENCEBURG.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tullahoma, TN
Obituaries
Pulaski, TN
Obituaries
State
Tennessee State
City
Brentwood, TN
City
Dickson, TN
City
Pulaski, TN
City
Tullahoma, TN
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
radio7media.com

THP Checkpoints

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50 AND HICKMAN COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 46 AT THE HICKMAN / DICKSON COUNTY LINE. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Lawrenceburg City Zoning Board of Appeals Hearing Scheduled

A HEARING BEFORE THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS IS SCHEDULED FOR MONDAY, AUGUST 8TH, TO HEAR A REQUEST RYAN APPLETON CONCERNING A CERTAIN PARCEL ON FALL RIVER ROAD TO BE USED FOR A MULTIFAMILY PURPOSE. THE ZONING ORDINANCE REQUIRES ZBA APPROVAL. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT...
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
radio7media.com

American Red Cross Blood Donation Opportunity

THE AMERICAN RED CROSS IS CALLING FOR DONORS TO GIVE BLOOD AND PLATELETS TO HELP PREPARE TO MEET THE NEEDS OF PATIENTS IN EMERGENCY SITUATIONS. BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITIES IN OUR AREA INCLUDE THURSDAY IN LAWRENCE COUNTY AT MARS HILL BAPTIST CHURCH IN LAWRENCEBURG FROM 1 TO 7. TO REGISTER GO TO RED CROSS BLOOD DOT ORG.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Alexander
Person
John Wayne
radio7media.com

Shelbyville Woman Arrested for Medicaid Fraud

AN INVESTIGATION BY SPECIAL AGENTS WITH THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION MEDICAID FRAUD CONTROL DIVISION HAS RESULTED IN THE ARREST OF A SHELBYVILLE WOMAN, CHARGED WITH FINANCIALLY EXPLOITING A VULNERABLE PERSON. AT THE REQUEST OF ADULT PROTECTIVE SERVICES, IN JULY 2021, AGENTS BEGAN AN INVESTIGATION INTO AN ALLEGATION OF THEFT...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Two Arrested in Florence for Financial Exploitation of the Elderly

ON THURSDAY, FLORENCE POLICE, IN A JOINT OPERATION WITH THE F.B.I., ARRESTED TWO INDIVIDUALS FOR FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF THE ELDERLY IN THE 1ST DEGREE. FLORENCE POLICE DETECTIVES WERE MADE AWARE THAT A 71-YEAR-OLD FEMALE WAS THE TARGET OF A SCAM WHERE SHE WAS CONTACTED BY PERSONS CLAIMING TO BE FROM THE F.B.I. THE VICTIM WAS TOLD THAT HER BANK ACCOUNTS WERE COMPROMISED AND WAS INSTRUCTED TO WITHDRAW A LARGE SUM OF CASH. AFTER SHE HAD PACKAGED THE MONEY, SHE WAS GIVEN A LOCATION TO MEET THE INDIVIDUALS. DETECTIVES CONDUCTED SURVEILLANCE ON THE VICTIM AND AT APPROXIMATELY 12:30 P.M., LOCAL AND FEDERAL OFFICIALS CONDUCTED A STOP ON THE SUSPECT VEHICLE IN THE PARKING LOT OF A FLORENCE BOULEVARD BUSINESS. ISAIA HERNANDEZ, 56, AND PRESLEY MARTINEZ, 36, BOTH OF FLORIDA, WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY. SEARCH WARRANTS WERE EXECUTED ON A MUSCLE SHOALS HOTEL ROOM AND THE SUSPECTS’ VEHICLE, WHERE A FIREARM WAS RECOVERED. OFFICALS WANT TO REMIND THE PUBLIC THAT LAW ENFORCEMENT WILL NEVER CALL ASKING FOR MONEY, ANY TYPE OF GIFT CARD FOR PAYMENT OF FINES, OR ANY PERSONAL INFORMATION OVER THE PHONE.
FLORENCE, AL
radio7media.com

Welfare Check Leads to Drug Arrest in Lawrence County

27 GRAMS OF SUSPECTED METHAMPHETAMINE ALONG WITH SEVERAL PILLS AND CASH WERE SEIZED LAST WEEK IN LAWRENCE COUNTY AFTER LAW ENFORCEMENT WERE CALLED TO CHECK ON A MALE SUBJECT PASSED OUT IN A VEHICLE. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON JULY 12TH ON RABBIT TRAIL ROAD. A SEARCH OF THE VEHICLE YEILDED A BAG OF A CRYSTAL-LIKE SUBSTANCE BELIEVED TO BE METHAMPHETAMINE, 41 PILLS IDENTIFIED AS XANAX AND 16 PILLS IDENTIFIED CLONAZEPAM. BAGGIES CONSISTENT WITH NARCOTIC SALES ALONG WITH 2,045 DOLLARS IN CASH WERE ALSO LOCATED. NATHAN COX WAS ARRESTED AND TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique#Tullahoma High School#Fafnir Bearing Company#Quebecor#Alexander And Associates#The Exchange Club#American
radio7media.com

Mt. Pleasant Police Seeking Public's Help in Locating Suspect

THE MT PLEASANT POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEIKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A WANTED PERSON THAT FLED FROM OFFICERS ON THURSDAY AND REPORTEDLY SHOT AT A MT. PLEASANT POLICE OFFICER. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, A MT PLEASANT OFFICER ATTEMPED TO STOP A VEHICLE ON WEDNESDAY EVENING AROUND 9 PM. A SHORT PURSUIT ENSUED AND AT ONE POINT THE DRIVER FIRED A SHOT AT THE OFFICER. THE VEHICLE CRASHED AND THE SUSPECT TOOK OFF RUNNING THROUGH THE WOODS. EMERGENCY PERSONELL SEARCHED THE AREA AND WAS NOT ABLE TO LOCATE THE SUSBECT. HE IS BELIEVED TO BE ARMED AND MAY POSSIBLY BE INJURED FROM THE WRECK. HE WAS LAST SEEN THURSDAY MORNING. THE SUSPECT IS A WHITE MALE AND WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A BLACK TSHIRT AND BLUE JEANS. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO COTACT THE MT. PLEASANT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TN
radio7media.com

This Week at the Loretto Farmers Market

Come hungry to the market this Friday! Sacred Heart School will be selling smoked bologna sandwiches (with chips and water) from 4:30 until (while supplies last). Come support the school and enjoy great home-smoked bologna. There will be a lot of produce at the market again this week including tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, green beans, eggplant, okra, squash, zucchini and some cantaloupe and possibly the last blueberries for the season. Local honey, farm fresh eggs, fresh cut flowers and jams and jellies will again be available this week. Home-baked goodies including cakes, cupcakes and cobblers, candy, cookies and fried pies. Craft vendors will have a large variety of woodworks, dish cloths, pottery, stuffed animals, creams, lotions and soaps. Home-made animal treats will again be available. A new vendor will be at the market this week with hand painted rocks. The market will be open from 4:30 until 7:00.
LORETTO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy