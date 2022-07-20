Plane makes emergency landing in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A fire damaged a Birmingham home on Friday, according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue Services. First responders arrived to the house on 17th Street S. early Friday night. Officials said the fire started in the garage and resulted in a total loss of that room. The...
CULLMAN, Ala. – According to Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Director of Communications Deputy Chad Whaley, “There was an ATV accident at the park. We did assist, but medical was in charge at the scene.”
Whaley stated while he doesn’t have full patient information, he did verify at least two individuals were involved.
“I have no patient info, but 2 subjects were transported to local hospitals,” he said.
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Lightning was blamed for a fire at the Talladega College library. It happened around 9 p.m. on Thursday in the third floor bell tower. Talladega Fire Rescue says a mutual aid request was sent out for Lincoln Fire Department for an additional aerial unit and East Providence Volunteer Fire Department to stage for manpower. Once crews arrived, an offensive attack was attempted, but crews could not gain access into the area of the fire. The aerial was then put into service along with Lincoln’s aerial device, and after approximately three hours on scene, the fire was extinguished.
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a small plane landing in Smith Lake Saturday afternoon in Cullman. According to ALEA troopers, the plane executed a hard-landing on Smith Lake near Crane Creek. The plane was not severely damaged and there were no reported injuries.
Two little girls have been identified as the children killed when a tree fell onto their west Birmingham home during Thursday’s severe storms. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the children as Jalaia Ford, 3 months old, and Journi Jones, who would have celebrated her 2nd birthday next week.
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An American Airlines passenger said he was covered in blood after his flight from Tampa to Nashville experienced severe turbulence on Wednesday. The plane made an emergency landing in Birmingham, Alabama. 8 people, including 6 passengers and 2 crew members, suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital for further evaluation.
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 38-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Chilton County Friday afternoon. According to state troopers, Brandon Roper, of Maplesville, was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and overturned around 4:40 p.m. Roper, who troopers say was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Friends of a family who lost an infant girl and their home to a powerful storm in Birmingham are asking for help for that family. Ja’Laia Ford, 3 months old, was killed when the massive tree fell onto the home Thursday in the 600 block of 10th Avenue West in the College Hills community. Ja’Laia’s grandmother, LaToya Glass, was injured and remains hospitalized.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two infants were killed when a large tree fell onto a Birmingham home Thursday afternoon, according to fire official. Learn more in the video above. The tree fell on a house on 10th Avenue West and trapped three children, including a 3-month-old, a 11-month-old and an 11-year-old, as well as two women.
A shooting in southwest Birmingham Thursday evening left at least two people wounded. Birmingham’s West Precinct officers were dispatched at 5 p.m. to the 1800 block of 24th Street S.W. on a report of a person shot. That location was the parking lot of Triple S Convenience Store. Officers...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of lightning strikes occurred all across central Alabama during storms on July 21, and while most just lit up the stormy sky, one ripped a part a family home in Pinson. The Davies family say that they have heard from damage accessors, and several firefighters...
TRUSSVILLE — Norfolk Southern has announced they have a contractor conducting maintenance on a crossing in Trussville on Monday, August 1, beginning at 8:00 a.m. According to the Trussville Fire and Rescue, the maintenance work will take place at the Mary Taylor Road crossing. “The crossing will be completely...
Two children died in a house collapse in Birmingham due to storm damage the structure received Thursday night. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) arrived at the scene of a tree that fell onto a home near the 600 block of 10th Avenue West around 7 p.m. BFRS Battalion Chief...
A morning traffic crash near a Calera subdivision left one man dead. Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans identified the victim as Joel Spanick. He was 40 and lived in the subdivision. The accident happened at 7:49 a.m. Wednesday at Waterford on Highway 70. Spanick was preparing to pull out onto...
Anniston, AL – Chief Nick Bowles of the Anniston Police Department shared via their facebook page that they were made aware of a possible situation on Eulaton Rd involving the neglect of a number of horses. A patrol supervisor and Chief Nick Bowles visited the site this morning. The boarded and resident horses are being taken care of while the owner is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges. Chief Bowles personally met with the caretakers and he is, “Confident that they will continue to care for all of the horses….they are doing so at their own expense, no less.” He also went on to state that there was not an obvious need to remove any horses for health reasons today. On Monday, they will be able to evaluate and remove any animals if deemed necessary and legal. They will also fully explore any criminal charges for the owner of the property if warranted. Chief Bowles wanted to publicly, “Express my gratitude for the family that has been feeding, watering, and cleaning after the entire group of horses when it was not their responsibility.”
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Deadly storms badly damaged some parts of central Alabama on Thursday. Learn more in the video above. In Birmingham, police said two children died and others were trapped inside a home on Tenth Ave. W. after a tree fell on the roof. One woman and another child were taken to the hospital with injuries.
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News confirmed someone died following a two-vehicle accident in Calera. The Calera Police Department posted updated information about the accident after 2 p.m. Wednesday. A car and an SUV collided on Highway 70 near the entrance to Waterford Subdivision. It happened around 8 a.m.
