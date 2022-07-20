ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg park to offer free park amenities for first 50 guests in celebration of 50th anniversary

By Web Staff
 3 days ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - To celebrate one local park's 50th anniversary, the first 50 guests will be able to enjoy park amenities for free.

Waller Mill Park's 50th anniversary will be celebrated on Saturday and Sunday.

The first 50 park guests will be able to enjoy free boat and disc golf equipment rentals on both Saturday and Sunday.

The vehicle entrance fee will also be waived for all guests on both days.

Park guests can enjoy free commemorative cookies during their visit.

Waller Mill Park, a 2,705-acre park situated around a reservoir, opened in July 1972. It features hiking trails, a disc golf course, picnic shelters, a dog park, playground equipment, a fishing pier, boat and kayak ramps, and a 360-acre lake that is open for fishing and boating.

Waller Mill Park is located at 901 Airport Road. It is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

