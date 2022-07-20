ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William Smith Names New Golf Coach

By Ed Vivenzio
 3 days ago

William Smith’s golf program has its new head coach. Chip Capraro will serve as the Herons’ head coach during their 2022-2023 season. Capraro has been a member of the Hobart...

owegopennysaver.com

Candor New York native to be inducted into Hall of Fame, posthumously

A former Candor, N.Y. native, Fred Ahart, will be honored and remembered at the 2022 N.Y.S. Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Hall of Fame induction ceremony to be held in Lake Placid, N.Y. on July 27. Ahart passed away in July of 2020. He was 73. Ahart was a...
CANDOR, NY
Romesentinel.com

New York State Men’s Amateur Championship field set

Sectional qualifying has determined who advanced to the 99th New York State Men’s Amateur Championship at Onondaga Golf & Country Club in Fayetteville, Aug. 9-11, as well as the 80th state Boys’ 18U Junior Amateur Championship at Soaring Eagles Golf Course at Mark Twain State Park in Horseheads, July 26-27.
HORSEHEADS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Hobart#Golf#Sports#Herons#Finger Lakes News#Wgva
13 WHAM

A new way to golf in Rochester

At Big Oak driving range they’ve changed the way you might think about a bucket of balls. ’This is top notch,' smiled John Parrotta. Big Oak has recently installed eight covered indoor bays fitted with TopTracer technology. The same technology you see when you watch golf on TV. Teaching...
ROCHESTER, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

McLaughlin looking to maintain momentum in Super DIRTcar Series

WEEDSPORT — Max McLaughlin’s win at Land of Legends Raceway in June did more than give him his first points-paying Super DIRTcar Series win. With Land of Legends having similar characteristics to the dirt-covered Oswego Speedway, he found a setup he’ll be confident in come October for the 50th running of NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week and built momentum for an overall championship run.
WEEDSPORT, NY
WETM 18 News

Watkins Glen counts down to the return of NASCAR

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen is getting ready for thousands of visitors with NASCAR just one month away. “We’re encouraging businesses to put up posters and banners to welcome race fans to Watkins Glen,” Nigar Hale, the executive director of the Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s the heart of our summer […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New owner, new look at Ontario Golf Club in Wayne County

There’s no better time to hit the links in Wayne County, especially when a long-time course there undergoes a major facelift. Golfers have been teeing up at the 170-acre Ontario Golf Club in Wayne County since 1928. The tradition of the links continues with a new owner who is investing a lot of time and money to make it one of the best courses around.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Keuka College Names New Dean

One of Keuka College’s signature programs is getting a makeover – and a veteran educator has been tapped to lead the transition. Ann Emo, formerly the coordinator for Applied Learning at SUNY Buffalo State College, takes over as Keuka College’s new Dean of Experiential Learning and Career Engagement beginning July 18. She’ll oversee the College’s wide-ranging experiential learning initiatives, which include the long-standing Field Period® program, along with a portfolio of related offices dedicated to ensuring student success both at the College and beyond.
ROCHESTER, NY
chronicle-express.com

Main Deck brings contemporary farm-to-table fare to Keuka Lake

New restaurant brings three food & beverage experiences to Penn Yan, with Main Deck Restaurant, Tunnel Bar Cocktail Lounge, and Scuttlebutts Casual Quick Service. PENN YAN — Main Deck, a new waterfront eatery located in Penn Yan, opened its doors on Wednesday, July 20. The former Top of the Lake location was redeveloped, following a purchase in late 2021 by Penn Yan native Tim Stuart. After several months of redesign and renovation, the Main Deck concept has been brought to life with three unique dining concepts — a restaurant, a patio lounge and bar, and take-away window service; with Stuart’s vision executed by a highly curated team of experienced professionals led by General Manager Brad Burritt and Executive Chef Jason Lambert.
PENN YAN, NY
talkerofthetown.com

The Lake Steamer “Rochester”: A Witness to Tragedy

[Bessie Edgerton launches the Rochester (1910). Images provided by Michael Nighan]. During the last decades of the 19th. Century, through the first decades of the 20th – in the era before the automobile became the primary mode of transportation — Rochesterians seeking the diversions of a scenic vacation had to look no further than the shores of Charlotte. Not to the beaches, but to the Lake Ontario excursion steamers which called at the port on a regular basis.
ROCHESTER, NY
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Watkins Glen (NY)

A little town between Niagara Falls and New York City, Watkins Glen is the ideal city to have a fun vacation experience in the Finger Lakes region. This city offers a wide assortment of activities for tourists, and it is built in such a way to keep its various visitors coming back for more.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
theithacan.org

Ithaca College faculty member of 17 years dies

David Turkon, associate professor in the Department of Anthropology at Ithaca College, died July 17. Turkon’s death was announced to the campus community in a July 19 Intercom post. Turkon worked for the college for 17 years, beginning as an assistant professor in 2005 and receiving tenure in 2009.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn City Councilors Cuddy & Giannettino Urge State to Protect Owasco Lake

When it comes to the health of Owasco Lake, more needs to be done to protect it – that’s the message from Auburn City Councilors Terry Cuddy and Jimmy Giannettino. In an interview with Finger Lakes News Radio, both Councilors expressed their concerns about the health of lake. Councilor Cuddy said that while the water is safe to drink, he’s still worried about the lake’s overall health.
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Pizzeria Getting New Location & Name

One Geneva pizza shop is getting a new home. According to the Finger Lakes Times, Ciccino’s Pizzeria will be moving from its Exchange Street location to the former Rite Aid on Castle Street. Possibly being completed as early as September, the restaurant will take up half of the former pharmacy.
GENEVA, NY
iheart.com

Lee Zeldin Camp Still Planning 'Cuse Rally Following Attack Near Rochester

Congressman Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for NY Governor is still planning his campaign rally in Syracuse following an attack on stage Thursday night near Rochester. The location for this morning’s rally has changed!. For tickets & updated information visit https://zeldinfornewyork.com/syracuse and listen to Syracuse's Morning News!. LISTEN LIVE!
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Overnight Cornell University fire prompts local response

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An early morning fire at Cornell University resulted in a multi-department response to the university’s vet college. According to the Ithaca Fire Department, around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday Ithaca Fire responded to the Vet Research Tower on the campus for a laboratory on fire. Multiple fire departments arrived on the scene, […]
ITHACA, NY
wutv29.com

Developer Bob Morgan sentenced for fraud

Rochester, N.Y. — Local real estate developer Bob Morgan received a $2,000 fine when he was sentenced for wire fraud conspiracy in federal court Friday. Morgan pleaded guilty earlier this year. The charge carried up to five years prison and a $250,000 fine, but Morgan was not sentenced to any prison time.
PENFIELD, NY
