Norfolk mayor, city manager, some councilmembers could become witnesses in disorderly conduct trial

HAMPTON, Va. — The lawyer for the father of missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby is adding more attorneys to the case. Cory Bigsby faces 30 charges unrelated to his son's disappearance, which was first reported six months ago. On Friday, Amina Matheny-Willard announced three new lawyers would be joining her...
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two 18-year-olds are now in custody following a shooting involving police on East Indian River Road in Norfolk Friday afternoon. The location was Riverside Memorial Park, a cemetery in Norfolk, near the Campostella Bridge.=. According to Portsmouth police, the shooting occurred during the apprehension of...
NORFOLK, Va. - A 36-year-old Norfolk man will serve five active years in prison in connection with a 2021 burglary at a Ghent home. Nicholas Patrick Bond pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and was sentenced to serve six years in prison with one year suspended, conditioned upon one year of good behavior following his release.
NORFOLK, VA. (WAVY) – A co-owner of three Norfolk restaurants, 43-year-old Damian Livingston, was granted bond Thursday morning on a charge of rape. Livingston and three partners own the Culture Lounge & Restaurant, Canvas Social Cuisine and Cork & Co. Wine & Martini Bar. All three locations are along Granby Street in the Neon and Downtown districts.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police have arrested two men for cutting catalytic converters off of Portsmouth city vehicles. On July 19, around 7:30 p.m., officers encountered two people on the top floor of the Water Street Garage cutting catalytic converters off of City of Portsmouth vehicles. Detectives charged 49-year-old Michael...
HAMPTON, Va. - Cory Bigsby, the father of missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby, is now building his defense team. Cory Bigsby faces several child neglect charges unrelated to Codi's disappearance. News 3 was in the courtroom Friday to learn more about what happens next. While Cory Bigsby himself was not in...
NORFOLK, Va.- A mass shooting threat was made to the Hampton Roads PrideFest, according to court records. A search warrant states that a tip to police came in at 11:30 a.m. on June 25. It states someone was threatening to “do a mass shooting.”. In recent weeks there have...
NORFOLK, Va.— We're learning disturbing details about a Norfolk business owner accused of raping a former employee. The restaurant owner was granted bond Thursday morning. 43-year-old Damian Livingston, the co-owner of three restaurants in Norfolk, was granted bond Thursday morning on a rape charge. You may have heard of these businesses, which include Cork and Company, Canvas, and Culture Lounge. The alleged crime happened on May 30.
NORFOLK, Va. — Portsmouth police said a shooting involving at least one of their officers happened at a Norfolk cemetery on Friday afternoon. The incident happened on the grounds of Riverside Memorial Park, where multiple police agencies were called to the scene. 13News Now reporters witnessed multiple people handcuffed at the scene, as well as a silver BMW that appeared to have several bullet holes through the front windshield.
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Black Caucus (HRBC) is hosting a community gun buyback event at a church in Suffolk on Saturday, July 30. Organizers say the goal of the event is to support reducing gun violence in Suffolk and across the Hampton Roads region. Anyone can...
NORFOLK, Va. — A deputy with the Norfolk Sheriff's Office has been put on paid administrative leave after allegedly shooting someone to death on Wednesday night. On July 20, police officers rushed out to the 8000 block of Glade Road around 9:45 p.m. and found a man who had been killed. They didn't share his name.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A Gloucester County man faces life in prison after being convicted of drug and firearm charges related to a 2020 road rage shooting. Court documents show that 37-year-old Nathan DeAlbert Mattocks is a previously convicted felon and was arrested on August 5, 2020 after officers received a call that a man was shooting at another vehicle while traveling in the area of Hickory Fork Road.
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Norfolk. Dispatch said the shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Hyde Park Road, not far from East Bayview Boulevard. When officers arrived on scene, they located a woman who had been shot. She was...
