ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk mayor, city manager, some councilmembers could become witnesses in disorderly conduct trial

13newsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice charged a man with disorderly conduct...

www.13newsnow.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

2 teens arrested following shooting at VA cemetery

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two 18-year-olds are now in custody following a shooting involving police on East Indian River Road in Norfolk Friday afternoon. The location was Riverside Memorial Park, a cemetery in Norfolk, near the Campostella Bridge.=. According to Portsmouth police, the shooting occurred during the apprehension of...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk restaurant owner granted bond on rape charge

NORFOLK, VA. (WAVY) – A co-owner of three Norfolk restaurants, 43-year-old Damian Livingston, was granted bond Thursday morning on a charge of rape. Livingston and three partners own the Culture Lounge & Restaurant, Canvas Social Cuisine and Cork & Co. Wine & Martini Bar. All three locations are along Granby Street in the Neon and Downtown districts.
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Disorderly Conduct
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTKR News 3

Norfolk business owner alleged of rape released on bond

NORFOLK, Va.— We're learning disturbing details about a Norfolk business owner accused of raping a former employee. The restaurant owner was granted bond Thursday morning. 43-year-old Damian Livingston, the co-owner of three restaurants in Norfolk, was granted bond Thursday morning on a rape charge. You may have heard of these businesses, which include Cork and Company, Canvas, and Culture Lounge. The alleged crime happened on May 30.
13News Now

18-year-old injured in officer-involved in shooting near Norfolk cemetery

NORFOLK, Va. — Portsmouth police said a shooting involving at least one of their officers happened at a Norfolk cemetery on Friday afternoon. The incident happened on the grounds of Riverside Memorial Park, where multiple police agencies were called to the scene. 13News Now reporters witnessed multiple people handcuffed at the scene, as well as a silver BMW that appeared to have several bullet holes through the front windshield.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Gun buyback event in Suffolk July 30

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Black Caucus (HRBC) is hosting a community gun buyback event at a church in Suffolk on Saturday, July 30. Organizers say the goal of the event is to support reducing gun violence in Suffolk and across the Hampton Roads region. Anyone can...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Norfolk sheriff's deputy put on leave after deadly shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — A deputy with the Norfolk Sheriff's Office has been put on paid administrative leave after allegedly shooting someone to death on Wednesday night. On July 20, police officers rushed out to the 8000 block of Glade Road around 9:45 p.m. and found a man who had been killed. They didn't share his name.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Felon convicted on drug and firearm charges for 2020 road rage shooting in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A Gloucester County man faces life in prison after being convicted of drug and firearm charges related to a 2020 road rage shooting. Court documents show that 37-year-old Nathan DeAlbert Mattocks is a previously convicted felon and was arrested on August 5, 2020 after officers received a call that a man was shooting at another vehicle while traveling in the area of Hickory Fork Road.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman shot on Hyde Park Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Norfolk. Dispatch said the shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Hyde Park Road, not far from East Bayview Boulevard. When officers arrived on scene, they located a woman who had been shot. She was...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy