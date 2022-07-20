ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Town Board must reckon with firearm business zoning

By Alek Lewis
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gun shops and firing ranges should not be treated the same as any other type of business for zoning purposes, and the Riverhead Town Board needs to act to close the major gap in our town’s code that fails to distinguish between a gun shop and a toy...

Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.

