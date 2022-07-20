It all starts at football camp

Effective: 2022-07-23 17:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms have produced widespread wind damage across Winnebago County. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! If on or near Lake Winnebago, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Calumet; Outagamie The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Calumet County in east central Wisconsin Outagamie County in northeastern Wisconsin * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 549 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles southeast of New London to near Menasha to near Northern Lake Winnebago to near Oshkosh to near Central Lake Winnebago, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Menasha around 555 PM CDT. Appleton, Kimberly, Darboy and Northern Lake Winnebago around 600 PM CDT. Kaukauna, Little Chute, Chilton and High Cliff State Park around 605 PM CDT. Brillion around 615 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Killsnake Wildlife Area, Mackville, Jericho, Freedom, Charlesburg, Brothertown, Medina, Twelve Corners, Five Corners and St John. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

