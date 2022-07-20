ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waupaca, WI

It all starts at football camp

waupacanow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe season doesn’t kick off for another month, but the Waupaca Comets are hitting the ground running, catching and blocking. Third-year varsity coach Bennett Hansen and his staff are working with more than 60 players at a camp at Waupaca High School that began July 17 and wraps up Thursday, July...

waupacanow.com

WJFW-TV

Three Northwoods teams compete in state waterski tournament

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WJFW) - Skiers and boats flying by, the Wisconsin State Waterski tournament is celebrating the 100th anniversary of waterskiing as a sport. The largest and longest lasting ski show tournament. 24 teams skiing it out to compete for a spot at nationals. Months of shows and preparations...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WausauPilot

Casey Johnson makes move late for Big 8 Detjens Memorial win

WAUSAU, Wis. (July 22) – The great ones find a way, and given one more chance in the Big 8 Series annual trip to State Park Speedway, Casey Johnson capitalized. Running second to Grant Brown much of the way, Johnson closed in late and took the lead with five laps left on his way to winning the Big 8 late models’ 58-lap feature event to highlight the first night of the 42nd annual Larry Detjens Memorial.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lambeau soccer game impacting tourism in NE Wis.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the greatest things about Appleton is that it’s perfectly placed in the center of all the action; just 30 minutes south of Green Bay and all the activity at Lambeau Field; thirty minutes north of EAA in Oshkosh; the home of Mile of Music. And with all of this surrounding attraction, local hotels are feeling the tourism dollars come in.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Severe weather delays international soccer game at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For a second time Saturday, thousands of fans have been asked to evacuate Lambeau Field due to severe weather in the area. Officials delayed the 6 p.m. kick-off due to lightning in the area, but the game resumed at 6:15 p.m. About half an hour later, the stadium had to evacuate and thousands of fans huddled in the concourse.
GREEN BAY, WI
waupacanow.com

Radley, Rex

Rex Radley, age 64 of Niagara, WI formerly of Waupaca, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022. He was born on August 21, 1957; son of the late William and Genevieve (Kandler) Radley in Waupaca, WI. Rex graduated from Waupaca High School in 1976. On September 21, 1991, Rex married his high school sweetheart Ginger Hansen; she preceded him in death on December 12, 2013. Rex worked in the maintenance department at the Waupaca County Courthouse for 22 years. He was an avid bow and gun hunter. Rex also enjoyed fishing, trapping, camping, gardening and listening to the Badgers and Packer games, along with his favorite holidays, Christmas, Easter and St. Patrick’s Day.
WAUPACA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Thunderstorms, heavy rains, high winds hail forecast Saturday evening

GREEN BAY – After a hot and sticky Saturday morning and afternoon, strong storms are forecast to roll across Wisconsin in the evening, according to the National Weather Service in Green Bay. The storms could put a damper on Saturday evening’s soccer match at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Severe weather tomorrow!

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Spotty showers in the forecast for tonight! The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued the southern portion of WFRV coverage area in a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk for those storms tonight because of the small chance for damaging winds. This will not be severe.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Top 10: Best places for coffee in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Whether you take it hot, iced, or straight out of the espresso machine, coffee is one of the universal drinks that curb the craving for caffeine. As an avid coffee shop adventurer, searching for unique stops can be a little tedious. To help, OnlyInYourState compiled a list of a few cozy coffee shops you could try.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Northeast Wisconsin prepares for Mega Millions drawing

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re feeling lucky, you better buy a mega millions ticket!. Because there hasn’t been a winner in three months, the Mega Millions prize has increased to $660 million. While the odds of winning all the money is a staggering 1 to 302.5 million, there’s always a chance.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes on WIS 26 reopen after crash

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on WIS 26 have reopened following a brief closure caused by a Saturday morning crash. Original Story: NOW: Left lane closed on WIS 26 due to crash. SATURDAY 7/23/2022 11:59a.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A lane is temporarily closed on northbound WIS 26...
OSHKOSH, WI
waupacanow.com

Drowning in Marion

A 59-year-old Milwaukee man drowned Tuesday, July 19, in the Marion Mill Pond. Shortly after 3 p.m., the Waupaca County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a drowning in the swimming area at Lions Point Park. Marion police and firefighters, Clintonville ambulance and firefighters, Waupaca County deputies and the...
MARION, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Eau Claire, Grant, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 11:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clark; Crawford; Eau Claire; Grant; Jackson; Juneau; La Crosse; Monroe; Pepin; Pierce; Richland; Trempealeau; Vernon SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 491 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BUFFALO CLARK CRAWFORD EAU CLAIRE GRANT JACKSON JUNEAU LA CROSSE MONROE PEPIN PIERCE RICHLAND TREMPEALEAU VERNON
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather Day Issued for Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Saturday, July 23rd. Numerous severe storms are likely to develop Saturday afternoon and evening. A frontal system will sit over the Badger State heading into the weekend. A warm front will lift into the area and allow for hot and humid air to flow into the region, setting the area up for a hot and humid Saturday. Forecast highs will make a run into the 90s. Dew points will rapidly increase into the low 70s. Much of the day will feature sunny skies ahead of a cold front that will move in from the west.
WAUSAU, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calumet, Outagamie by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 17:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms have produced widespread wind damage across Winnebago County. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! If on or near Lake Winnebago, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Calumet; Outagamie The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Calumet County in east central Wisconsin Outagamie County in northeastern Wisconsin * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 549 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles southeast of New London to near Menasha to near Northern Lake Winnebago to near Oshkosh to near Central Lake Winnebago, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Menasha around 555 PM CDT. Appleton, Kimberly, Darboy and Northern Lake Winnebago around 600 PM CDT. Kaukauna, Little Chute, Chilton and High Cliff State Park around 605 PM CDT. Brillion around 615 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Killsnake Wildlife Area, Mackville, Jericho, Freedom, Charlesburg, Brothertown, Medina, Twelve Corners, Five Corners and St John. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Thousands without power as severe weather moves through Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 10,000 Alliant Energy customers are without power in Wisconsin after severe thunderstorms moved through the state Saturday. The majority of the outages are in the middle of the state, with over 1,300 without power in Green Lake County and over 6,300 in the dark in Winnebago County, according to the provider’s website as of 9 p.m. Saturday. The outages have decreased from a peak of over 11,000 statewide at 8 p.m. Saturday.
MADISON, WI
fox32chicago.com

Experimental airplane 'Breezy' the star of the show in Oshkosh

MONEE, Ill. - It's an airplane ride like no other, and now, the experimental aircraft named "Breezy" is set to star once again at the nation's biggest air show. Next week, more than 600,000 aviation fans will descend on Oshkosh, Wisconsin for the annual EAA Fly-In and once again, one of the stars of the show will be Breezy, created in the south suburbs more than 50 years ago.
OSHKOSH, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Waushara, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 17:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Waushara; Winnebago The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Winnebago County in east central Wisconsin Southeastern Waushara County in central Wisconsin * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 516 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Redgranite to near Princeton to near Markesan, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Redgranite around 525 PM CDT. Rush Lake around 530 PM CDT. Lake Poygan around 540 PM CDT. Oshkosh around 555 PM CDT. Central Lake Winnebago around 600 PM CDT. Menasha and Northern Lake Winnebago around 605 PM CDT. Appleton around 610 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Pickett, Butte Des Morts, Larsen, Lake Butte Des Morts, Rivermoor, Borth, Winneconne, Harbor Springs, Allenville and Lake Butte Des Mor. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Manitowoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 18:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brown; Manitowoc The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Brown County in northeastern Wisconsin Manitowoc County in east central Wisconsin * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 607 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Black Creek to Kaukauna to near Brillion to near Chilton to near St. Nazianz, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Valders around 615 PM CDT. Manitowoc around 620 PM CDT. Green Bay, Denmark and Bellevue Town around 630 PM CDT. Bay Shore Park around 640 PM CDT. Two Creeks around 645 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Maribel, Larrabee, Wayside, Morrison, Humboldt, Ledgeview, Leo Frigo Bridge, Askeaton, Howard and Shirley. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

65-year-old Green Bay woman arrested for 4th OWI, seen swerving & braking on HWY 29

(WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay was arrested for her fourth OWI after she was allegedly seen driving at varying speeds and swerving on State Highway 29 in Brown County. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, on July 22 around 12 a.m., a complaint came in of a vehicle driving eastbound on State Highway 29. The driver was reportedly traveling at varying speeds, swerving and braking.
GREEN BAY, WI

