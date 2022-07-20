ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarpy County, NE

Five arrests made in connection to unprovoked Sarpy County attack

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Sarpy County, NE) -- Five arrests are made following a Fourth of July attack on a Sarpy County family. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says that several members of the same family were arrested Wednesday morning in connection with the unprovoked attack. The Sheriff's Office says on July 4th, a family...

kfab.iheart.com

Comments / 0

News Channel Nebraska

Sarpy County CASA director arrested, placed on leave

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The director of Sarpy County CASA was arrested Thursday night and booked for allegedly stealing money from the organization she leads. Paula Creps leads Sarpy County CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates for children. It advocates for children in foster care. Sarpy County...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
kmaland.com

Man connected to Friday night incident found

(KMAland) -- UPDATED: The man has been found. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is in search of a male connected to an incident from Friday evening at the Fremont County campgrounds on Highway 275. According to a Facebook posting on the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office page, the suspect is...
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
klin.com

UPDATE: LPD Stabbing Investigation Underway

Update: The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred at 11th and ‘N’ Street on Friday. Officers responding to the call at 9:30 a.m. of a stabbing and discovered a 37-year-old Lincoln man with critical injuries. The man was taken to a local hospital and his injuries were determined to be life-threatening. He currently remains hospitalized.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Employee held at gunpoint during robbery in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- A store robbery on July 22 is being investigated by the Omaha Police Department. OPD said police are investigating a robbery that occurred at the Speedee Mart, 2920 S 120th St, on Friday at 11:45 p.m. Officials said the store employee reported a black man had come...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Report

(Pottawattamie Co.) Two people were charged with Possession of Contraband on or in the grounds of a Correctional Facility in Pottawattamie County. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Christopher Logan Meadows and 50-year-old Janelle Marie Young were both charged on Thursday after a Deputy was dispatched to the Jail for illegal substances found inside of the facility.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
kwayradio.com

Charles City Man Arrested After Strange Violence

A Charles City man was arrested in Council Bluffs on Wednesday after allegedly crashing his car into his neighbor’s home intentionally because he believed they were flying stealth drones over his property, according to KIMT. 51 year old James Foster Jr. is accused of deliberately crashing his car into his neighbor’s home on July 12th before backing up and driving his car through an overhead door on an outbuilding. The car became stuck at that point, so Foster went home. When police showed up at Foster’s home he allegedly charged at them in an aggressive manner. Police say he smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and slurred his speech but he refused to take a sobriety test or give a urine specimen. Foster has been charged with first degree Criminal Mischief, Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, first degree Burglary, Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations, and OWI- 1st offense. He is being held in the Floyd County Jail on a $43,000 cash only bond.
CHARLES CITY, IA
klin.com

Arrests Made After Hours Long Argument At Lincoln Apartment Building

Lincoln Police are investigating cases of vandalism’s, assaults, robbery and disturbing the peace at an apartment building in the 600 block of Capitol Avenue Thursday. Officers were first called to the building around 4 p.m. after there was a report of pepper spray used in the building. Officers found two groups of residents had been arguing throughout the day.
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Arrest Two Page County Teens

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested two people following a traffic stop. On Wednesday, Police stopped a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Savannah Schenck of Shenandoah in the 1700 block of North Broadway Street for failing to stop at a traffic light. Subsequently, Police took Schenck into custody for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Additionally, Officer’s arrested 19-year-old Phoebe Johnson of Shenandoah, for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
RED OAK, IA
KSNB Local4

Omaha man charged with beating Upland woman

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Omaha man is a suspect in a brutal beating earlier this week in Upland. Robert Wigget, 34, is charged in Franklin County with First Degree Assault, felony Theft and being a Habitual Criminal. Court documents indicate a woman accused him of beating her Tuesday. The woman suffered cuts and bruises to her face and was transferred to CHI-Good Samaritan hospital in Kearney. She had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.
UPLAND, NE
iheart.com

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office Equipment Stolen

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday of this week, between 4:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., a pick up owned by the department was left unattended in a Lincoln parking lot in the 600 Block of N. 48th Street, between Vine and R Streets. Investigators say someone stole a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Western Iowa Today

One person airlifted following Fremont County accident

(Randolph) A Randolph woman suffered serious injuries in a Fremont County accident Friday morning. The Sheriff’s Office responded to the single vehicle accident east of Randolph on 370th Street at 9:54 a.m. 58-year-old Teresa Elliot was flown by medical helicopter to an Omaha hospital with unknown injuries. Her 1988 Chevrolet Celebrity was southbound in the 1400 block of 370th Ave when the vehicle drove onto the west ditch. The driver over corrected and left the roadway to the left. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its wheels in a cornfield.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Teens accused of 2021 homicide in Omaha appear in court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Prosecutors say three teens were hunting for people when they allegedly stole a car last year and headed for enemy gang territory. An Omaha police detective spent three hours on the witness stand at the Douglas County courthouse. Thursday afternoon, outlining several violent events over just a few days in June of 2021 including murder.
OMAHA, NE
Public Safety
News Channel Nebraska

Three people sentenced in federal court following meth trafficking convictions

OMAHA, Neb. -- Three people were sentenced in federal court in Omaha on meth-related drug trafficking charges. 30-year-old Nzingha Eureka Simmons and 38-year-old Todd Daniel Kowal were sentenced Wednesday for their participation in a methamphetamine drug conspiracy. 40-year-old Omar Vaillant, Jr. was sentenced Thursday on drug trafficking and firearm convictions.
OMAHA, NE

Community Policy