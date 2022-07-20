ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

Photos: Fricano's officially open for business

By Jeff Zide
The News Advocate
The News Advocate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MANISTEE — As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Fricano's Manistee River pizza restaurant is open for business. Even before 3 p.m. several customers could be...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The News Advocate

A look back at 1950s businesses in Bear Lake

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This year has certainly found us all staying much closer to home. As the economy seems to be inflated to the point that everyone is now considering local business options, planting our own small vegetable gardens, planning to maximize every trip with our car, etc. Staying close to home is now becoming the new norm.
BEAR LAKE, MI
The News Advocate

Frye: Proud to call Manistee home

I am writing to say how proud I am to call Manistee my home. The Fourth of July holiday was especially enjoyable this year. Of course, the parade was a wonderful slice of Americana that I look forward to every year, but my appreciation of the city was driven more by seeing and talking to friends, family and tourists.
MANISTEE, MI
The News Advocate

Manistee dancer captures national title

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Gracie Boggs, of Manistee, has been dancing more than six years, and for a 9-year-old, that's a long time. Boggs' years of hard work paid off recently when she competed in the Applause Talent 2022 Nationals competition in St. Louis, Missouri, and came home with a national title.
MANISTEE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Manistee, MI
Food & Drinks
Manistee, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
City
Manistee, MI
The News Advocate

Manistee County calendar of events July 21-28

Looking for something to do? Here is a list of local events and activities in Manistee County and beyond. To submit an event, email the time, date and location information to advocate@pioneergroup.com. Recurring events. • 9 a.m. to noon, Manistee Farmers Market, Saturdays through Oct. 1, at the Wagoner Community...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Liquor License#Food Drink#Restaurant Info
The News Advocate

Michigan State Police Cadillac Post to host 8-week academy for the general public

CADILLAC — The Michigan State Police Cadillac Post is hosting a Citizen’s Academy that starts on Aug. 3. “The eight-week academy will give citizens the opportunity to become familiar with the mission and operation of the MSP, understand the procedures troopers follow, increase their awareness of law enforcement’s role in the community, and get to know personnel at the Cadillac post,” reads a news release from the post.
CADILLAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The News Advocate

Detour coming Monday as Manistee roundabout work progresses

MANISTEE TWP. — The U.S. 31 and M-22 roundabout project that started last week is running about three weeks ahead of schedule. James Lake, Michigan Department of Transportation North Region communications representative, said the weather conditions have been cooperative and construction has progressed smoothly. This means the project is...
MANISTEE, MI
The News Advocate

Dive into the beginnings of a major motion picture director with Manistee ties

The following article is the third part in a series examining the C.W. Lee family and its exploits in Manistee and beyond. Perusing through 1929 copies of the Manistee Daily News for a specific piece of information, I instead came across a brief write-up published in a late October issue that made mention of the son of the former editor of the Manistee Daily News who had directed a film titled, “The Dance of Life” which was to be showing at the Lyric Theatre, formerly located at 415 River St., a few days later.
MANISTEE, MI
The News Advocate

The News Advocate

Manistee County, MI
802
Followers
1K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Advocate provides compelling content featuring education, religion, senior activities, local history, and local entertainment. High school sports and activities that abound along the Lake Michigan shoreline are reflective of the passion of the community.

 https://www.manisteenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy