ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, NC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, Gaston by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-20 17:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cabarrus, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Cabarrus; Rowan The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Cabarrus County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southwestern Rowan County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 455 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of Kannapolis, or near China Grove, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Kannapolis, China Grove, Landis, Enochville, Granite Quarry, Rockwell, Mt Pleasant, Faith, Downtown Concord and Salisbury. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

First Alert issued for storms, heat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are going to heat up before the threat of another round of severe thunderstorms develops this later afternoon. First Alert rest of today: Hot and humid, strong to severe storms late. Friday: Isolated storms, heat index 100+. First Alert Saturday & Sunday: Stray storms possible,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Temperatures stay hot, First Alert in place for Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our stretch of hot and steamy days along with chances for afternoon thunderstorms will continue on Sunday and throughout next week. First Alert Sunday: Hot and steamy, afternoon scattered storms. Monday: Sun and clouds, isolated storms possible. First Alert Tuesday: Showers and storms likely in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cherryville, NC
City
Bessemer City, NC
City
Lincolnton, NC
City
Cleveland, NC
City
Dallas, NC
County
Gaston County, NC
City
Shelby, NC
City
Gaston, NC
City
Kings Mountain, NC
County
Cleveland County, NC
City
Mount Holly, NC
WBTV

Construction crews up against time, and fish, to build Boone hotel

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - A historical landmark in the heart of Boone is about to get a major makeover. The now-abandoned Portofino’s restaurant has been empty for months, and now the owners have plans to build a boutique-style hotel in its place. But a lot of hurdles had to be cleared before the okay was given.
BOONE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Cornelius family selling 80-plus acres on Lake Norman for $22M

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A property spanning more than 80 acres along Lake Norman in Mooresville and currently owned by the Cornelius family is on the market for $22 million. Valerie Dulude and Hanes Walker of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Charlotte office listed the 81.4-acre, lakefront property for sale on July 20. It is off Homer Road and split by Cornelius Road.
CORNELIUS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Wind#Severe Thunderstorms#Power Lines
WSOC Charlotte

City of Charlotte looking to adjust policy after Channel 9 story on sewage in woman’s home

CHARLOTTE — Months after sewage started backing up into a Charlotte woman’s home, help may finally be on the way from the city after Channel 9 reported on the issue. Channel 9′s Allison Latos introduced you to Stephanie Walker last month. Walker has been out of her north Charlotte home since Feb. 15, when raw sewage started backing up through her pipes. Water crews found the problem lodged in the sewer line: a roll of sheetrock tape.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Deputies: 3 arrested in connection with meth trafficking ring in Burke, Caldwell counties

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were arrested in connection with a methamphetamine trafficking ring in Burke and Caldwell counties, deputies said Wednesday. At approximately 10:30 a.m. on July 19, Caldwell County deputies stopped and arrested Eric Dale Jones and Roy Sheldon Morris as they were driving through Sawmills, North Carolina. Narcotic agents saw them at a known meth dealers house in Burke County.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County restaurant inspections: July 7-16

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, July 7-16. Amalfi’s Pizza #1, 1712 Old Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 97/A. Applebee’s Grill and Bar, 137 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 90/A. BJ’s Deli #118, 141 Gallery Center Drive, Mooresville, 97.50/A. Carolina Gourmet, 128 Overhill Drive, Suite...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Public’s assistance requested in locating missing Rowan County teen

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a missing 19-year-old woman from Mooresville. Elizabeth Lynn Hamilton was last seen at her home on Wednesday, July 20 around 9:30 p.m. She was discovered to be missing around 6 a.m. the next day, when she was supposed to be leaving for work.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy