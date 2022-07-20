ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inslee to announce proposal expanding training, support for new officer recruitment

By Vincent Saglimbeni
BURIEN, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee will announce his support for the expansion of the state Criminal Justice Training Commission (CJTC) on Thursday.

The proposal is expected to help speed up training, reduce shortages within departments and increase opportunities to recruit more diverse and qualified candidates.

Every peace officer must go through the CJTC to get trained and certified. Entry-level officers have to complete a 19-week Basic Law Enforcement Academy. Lateral officers must also complete an equivalency course.

Most of the trainees complete the academy at the main campus of CJTC in Burien. Trainees that live outside of the Burien area stay at the campus or hotels near the campus during training.

The expansion looks to have more trainees stay closer to their homes. Regional campuses could help agencies locally recruit and hire more local people to their staff.

Michael Griffin
3d ago

we need to get rid of this guy, nobody wants this dude in Seattle anymore he's destroying our city, in fact it's already destroyed

