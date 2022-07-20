Arsenal 3 Orlando City 1 LIVE RESULT: Martinelli, Nketiah and Nelson extend Gunners’ pre-season success

ARSENAL continue their US pre-season schedule tonight where they'll be up against Orlando in Florida.

Summer signing Gabriel Jesus grabbed himself another goal as the Gunners dismantled Premier League rivals Everton in Baltimore.

The Brazilian has hit the ground running since completing his £45 million deal this summer and Mikel Arteta even described Jesus as 'chaos' on the pitch.

Start time : 12.30am BST

: 12.30am BST TV/Live stream: Arsenal Player

Follow ALL the action with our live blog below…

That's all from Orlando!

Arsenal defeated Orlando City 3-1 at the Exploria Stadium to extend their pre-season record to four wins out of four friendly matches.

This proved to be a dramatic encounter before a ball was kicked as it endured a one-hour delay due to weather conditions in Florida.

The Gunners fielded a rather alternative line-up but started strong as they opened the scoring after just five minutes.

A one-two between Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli inside the box saw the latter producing a crisp curling shot.

Martinelli’s effort appeared to have picked a heavy deflection off of Antonio Carlos but the Brazilian was ultimately credited.

Orlando retaliated soon after on 24 minutes when a wonderful pass by Facundo Torres set Benji Michel in front of Aaron Ramsdale but the England international denied his low shot with his right foot.

However, the hosts managed to equalise when Torres picked a nice ball by Carlos and beat Ramsdale with a stunning shot from the edge of the area that hit the Arsenal keeper’s bottom left corner after 29 minutes.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta introduced his marquee players in the second half and the balances tilted in favour of the visitors.

Gabriel Jesus didn’t score this time but was crucial in the North Londoners’ efforts to turn things around.

Jesus picked a pass from Martin Odegaard inside the area and a tackle led to a loose ball that was picked by Nketiah who gave Arsenal the lead in the 66th minute.

The visitors put it to bed when Odegaard played the ball to Bukayo Saka on the right and the England international set Reiss Nelson with a beautiful cross 10 minutes before full-time.

That's all from us here at SunSport, have a lovely night!

Stats

Arsenal turned things around in the second half when they introduced their marquee signings.

The Gunners dominated 57 per cent of possession against Orlando City.

The North Londoners registered 19 shots, 11 of which were on target.

Orlando, on the other hand, produced only five shots, but three of them were on target

FT: Orlando City 1-3 Arsenal

Peep!

That's full-time in Orlando!!!

Orlando City 1-3 Arsenal

90+3 Chance!

Nelson delivers a fiery free-kick from the left but Gallese palms it away as he lunges to his right

Orlando City 1-3 Arsenal

90+3 Yellow card

Ruan gets booked for a rough foul on Nelson down the left flank.

Arsenal get a free-kick from a promising position

Orlando City 1-3 Arsenal

90 Three more minutes of stoppage time to go.

Arsenal have cooled down as we approach full-time

Orlando City 1-3 Arsenal

88 Arsenal, who debuted their away jersey for the coming season, have had a rather easy job tonight.

An easy victory for the Gunners, whose pre-season success continues

Orlando City 1-3 Arsenal

86 Chance!

Arsenal ace Xhaka takes on a free-kick from a promising position and just misses Gallese's bottom right corner

Orlando City 1-3 Arsenal

85 Substitution

Orlando manager Pareja responds withe a double switch as Tablante takes Michel's place while Williams replaces Pato

Orlando City 1-3 Arsenal

84 Substitution

Arsenal manager Arteta introduces Bellerin, who replaces Tavares

Orlando City 1-3 Arsenal

82 Chance!

Saka wants one for himself as he comes down the right flank again and tries a shot but Gallese denies him

Orlando City 1-3 Arsenal

80 That should be it...

Odegaard finds Saka on the right sinde of the area and the England international delivers a cross to Nelson who fires the ball to the back of Gallese's net

Orlando City 1-3 Arsenal

Goal!

Arsenal seal it with Nelson!!!

Orlando City 1-2 Arsenal

79 Chance

Saka gets the ball down the right and tries a shot from the edge of the area but it's too weak and Gallese picks it up with ease

Orlando City 1-2 Arsenal

78 Chance!

Odegaard tees Jesus off again inside the area and the star striker gets a shot from a tight angle down the right.

But the shot is blocked by Gallese's face, yes you read that right!

Orlando City 1-2 Arsenal

78 Arsenal continue to dominate as we slowly approach full-time.

Orlando have not been able to replicate their first-half performance

Orlando City 1-2 Arsenal

75 And we're back underway!

Both of Arsenal's goalscorers - Martinelli and Nketiah - have come off

Orlando City 1-2 Arsenal

74 Substitution

Arsenal manager Arteta responds with nelson taking Nketiah's place.

And it is now time for a coolling break

Orlando City 1-2 Arsenal

73 Substitution

Another switch for Orlando manager Pareja as Lynn replaces Mulraney

Orlando City 1-2 Arsenal

73 Saliba hasn't had to do much ever since his introduction in the second half.

But when the Arsenal ace is needed he is always composed and clinical

Orlando City 1-2 Arsenal

70 Arsenal are absolutely dominating possession in the second half.

Jesus, Odegaard and Nketiah have been on fire so far

Orlando City 1-2 Arsenal

68 The difference in quality is evident after the introduction of the marquee players.

Orlando haven't had much of a say in the second half

Orlando City 1-2 Arsenal

66 Arsenal have regained the lead with Nketiah.

Odegaard finds Jesus in the area and the striker gets dispossessed.

However, Nketiah comes in and delivers a shot that ends up in Gallese's bottom left corner

Orlando City 1-2 Arsenal

Goal!