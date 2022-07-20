Arsenal 3 Orlando City 1 LIVE RESULT: Martinelli, Nketiah and Nelson extend Gunners’ pre-season success
ARSENAL continue their US pre-season schedule tonight where they'll be up against Orlando in Florida.
Summer signing Gabriel Jesus grabbed himself another goal as the Gunners dismantled Premier League rivals Everton in Baltimore.
The Brazilian has hit the ground running since completing his £45 million deal this summer and Mikel Arteta even described Jesus as 'chaos' on the pitch.
- Start time: 12.30am BST
- TV/Live stream: Arsenal Player
Follow ALL the action with our live blog below…
Arsenal defeated Orlando City 3-1 at the Exploria Stadium to extend their pre-season record to four wins out of four friendly matches.
This proved to be a dramatic encounter before a ball was kicked as it endured a one-hour delay due to weather conditions in Florida.
The Gunners fielded a rather alternative line-up but started strong as they opened the scoring after just five minutes.
A one-two between Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli inside the box saw the latter producing a crisp curling shot.
Martinelli’s effort appeared to have picked a heavy deflection off of Antonio Carlos but the Brazilian was ultimately credited.
Orlando retaliated soon after on 24 minutes when a wonderful pass by Facundo Torres set Benji Michel in front of Aaron Ramsdale but the England international denied his low shot with his right foot.
However, the hosts managed to equalise when Torres picked a nice ball by Carlos and beat Ramsdale with a stunning shot from the edge of the area that hit the Arsenal keeper’s bottom left corner after 29 minutes.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta introduced his marquee players in the second half and the balances tilted in favour of the visitors.
Gabriel Jesus didn’t score this time but was crucial in the North Londoners’ efforts to turn things around.
Jesus picked a pass from Martin Odegaard inside the area and a tackle led to a loose ball that was picked by Nketiah who gave Arsenal the lead in the 66th minute.
The visitors put it to bed when Odegaard played the ball to Bukayo Saka on the right and the England international set Reiss Nelson with a beautiful cross 10 minutes before full-time.
Stats
Arsenal turned things around in the second half when they introduced their marquee signings.
The Gunners dominated 57 per cent of possession against Orlando City.
The North Londoners registered 19 shots, 11 of which were on target.
Orlando, on the other hand, produced only five shots, but three of them were on target
- FT: Orlando City 1-3 Arsenal
- Peep!
- That's full-time in Orlando!!!
- Orlando City 1-3 Arsenal
- 90+3 Chance!
- Nelson delivers a fiery free-kick from the left but Gallese palms it away as he lunges to his right
- Orlando City 1-3 Arsenal
- 90+3 Yellow card
- Ruan gets booked for a rough foul on Nelson down the left flank.
- Arsenal get a free-kick from a promising position
- Orlando City 1-3 Arsenal
- 90 Three more minutes of stoppage time to go.
- Arsenal have cooled down as we approach full-time
Orlando City 1-3 Arsenal
88 Arsenal, who debuted their away jersey for the coming season, have had a rather easy job tonight.
An easy victory for the Gunners, whose pre-season success continues
- Orlando City 1-3 Arsenal
- 86 Chance!
- Arsenal ace Xhaka takes on a free-kick from a promising position and just misses Gallese's bottom right corner
- Orlando City 1-3 Arsenal
- 85 Substitution
- Orlando manager Pareja responds withe a double switch as Tablante takes Michel's place while Williams replaces Pato
- Orlando City 1-3 Arsenal
- 84 Substitution
- Arsenal manager Arteta introduces Bellerin, who replaces Tavares
- Orlando City 1-3 Arsenal
- 82 Chance!
- Saka wants one for himself as he comes down the right flank again and tries a shot but Gallese denies him
- Orlando City 1-3 Arsenal
- 80 That should be it...
- Odegaard finds Saka on the right sinde of the area and the England international delivers a cross to Nelson who fires the ball to the back of Gallese's net
- Orlando City 1-3 Arsenal
- Goal!
- Arsenal seal it with Nelson!!!
- Orlando City 1-2 Arsenal
- 79 Chance
- Saka gets the ball down the right and tries a shot from the edge of the area but it's too weak and Gallese picks it up with ease
- Orlando City 1-2 Arsenal
- 78 Chance!
- Odegaard tees Jesus off again inside the area and the star striker gets a shot from a tight angle down the right.
- But the shot is blocked by Gallese's face, yes you read that right!
- Orlando City 1-2 Arsenal
- 78 Arsenal continue to dominate as we slowly approach full-time.
- Orlando have not been able to replicate their first-half performance
- Orlando City 1-2 Arsenal
- 75 And we're back underway!
- Both of Arsenal's goalscorers - Martinelli and Nketiah - have come off
- Orlando City 1-2 Arsenal
- 74 Substitution
- Arsenal manager Arteta responds with nelson taking Nketiah's place.
- And it is now time for a coolling break
- Orlando City 1-2 Arsenal
- 73 Substitution
- Another switch for Orlando manager Pareja as Lynn replaces Mulraney
- Orlando City 1-2 Arsenal
- 73 Saliba hasn't had to do much ever since his introduction in the second half.
- But when the Arsenal ace is needed he is always composed and clinical
- Orlando City 1-2 Arsenal
- 70 Arsenal are absolutely dominating possession in the second half.
- Jesus, Odegaard and Nketiah have been on fire so far
- Orlando City 1-2 Arsenal
- 68 The difference in quality is evident after the introduction of the marquee players.
- Orlando haven't had much of a say in the second half
- Orlando City 1-2 Arsenal
- 66 Arsenal have regained the lead with Nketiah.
- Odegaard finds Jesus in the area and the striker gets dispossessed.
- However, Nketiah comes in and delivers a shot that ends up in Gallese's bottom left corner
- Orlando City 1-2 Arsenal
- Goal!
- Nketiah gives Arsenal the lead!
Comments / 0