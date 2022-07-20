ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Springfield man faces weapons charges following July 12 shooting

By Zach Roth, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LNeEi_0gmmczSY00

A Springfield man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the July 12 shooting of a woman in Grandview.

Malachi J. Collier, 19, of Springfield, was arrested on one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, one count of aggravated battery, one count of reckless discharge of a firearm, one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one count of firearm possession without a FOID card and one count of criminal damage to property.

In a press release, Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said that at 7:49 p.m. July 12, deputies received a report of gunshots at the corner of North Wesley Street and Enos Avenue. According to Campbell, witnesses said Collier became involved in a verbal altercation with passengers in the car being driven by the 18-year-old victim and shots were fired at the car.

The woman, who reported a gunshot wound to her back, was treated and released at HSHS St. John's Hospital.

An arrest warrant was issued by Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright for Collier on the charges, and he was arrested with assistance from the US Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force. Collier is in custody at the Sangamon County Jail.

Collier made an initial appearance in Sangamon County Circuit Court Wednesday, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 4. Bond is set at $300,000.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Taylorville woman indicted for 5 counts of wire fraud

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– Taylorville Police Department worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding a case of wire fraud at the YMCA in Taylorville. Chief of Police Dwayne Wheeler said Lori J. Zeitler, 63 was indicted by the United States Attorney’s Springfield office for five counts of wire fraud. Wheeler said Zeitler was a part […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
1470 WMBD

ISP: East Peoria man charged after deadly motorcycle crash

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — Illinois State Police have confirmed details in the wake of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle late Friday. A motorcycle crashed shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, killing one female passenger and leaving the 56-year-old man at the handle-bars injured, but likely to survive. If you...
EAST PEORIA, IL
wlds.com

Beardstown Man Sentenced For Motorcycle, Copper Thefts

A Beardstown man is headed to the Illinois Department of Corrections for stealing copper off of agriculture equipment. 43 year old Christopher R. Welker of Beardstown was sentenced to two consecutive 18-month sentences in the Illinois Department of Corrections on two separate cases. According to court records, Welker was arrested...
BEARDSTOWN, IL
wmay.com

Suspect In Custody For Shooting That Injured Woman

A suspect is in custody after a shooting last week in Springfield. An 18-year-old woman was injured when she was struck by a bullet on July 12th while in a vehicle at the intersection of North Wesley and East Enos. Witnesses say people in the vehicle got into a verbal altercation with the suspect, who then pulled out a gun and began firing. The investigation led police to arrest 19-year-old Malachi Collier, who is charged with multiple gun crimes and other offenses. Authorities say Collier was in possession of a stolen handgun when he was arrested Tuesday, and could face additional charges.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grandview, IL
County
Sangamon County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, IL
Sangamon County, IL
Crime & Safety
Springfield, IL
Crime & Safety
Grandview, IL
Crime & Safety
Herald & Review

Driver in high-speed crash granted time to hire attorney

DECATUR — Rashean Vorties was granted additional time Friday to hire an attorney to represent him on charges of aggravated street racing and aggravated reckless driving. Vorties, 27, of Decatur is the driver accused of crashing his vehicle into one driven by Amber Johnson, a teacher and coach at St. Teresa High School, causing grave injuries to her. Johnson is currently in a rehabilitation facility and is making progress toward recovery.
DECATUR, IL
Effingham Radio

Pana Man Sentenced to 7.5 Years in IDOC For Unlawful Participation in Methamphetamine Manufacture and Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding

A Pana man was sentenced to 7.5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The following has been released by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on their Facebook Page:. “CHRISTOPHER M. GREAR SENTENCED TO THE ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS FOR UNLAWFUL PARTICIPATION IN METHAMPHETAMINE MANUFACTURE AND AGGRAVATED FLEEING AND...
PANA, IL
newschannel20.com

Man beaten in Chatham home invasion, 3 suspects at large

CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Chatham Police are searching for three men believed to be involved in a home invasion Wednesday night. We're told police responded a little after 10 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of West Walnut. The victim reported that three men forced their way...
CHATHAM, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Foid#Campbell#Hshs St John S Hospital
vandaliaradio.com

Two St. Elmo men charged with Burglary

Two St. Elmo men have been charged with burglary in Fayette County Court. 45 year old Gerald E. Homann and 43 year old Trampas W. Grove have both been charged with burglary in Fayette County Court. In information for both defendants, it states they are alleged to have entered and outbuilding belonging to an individual in rural St. Elmo with the alleged intent of theft. Burglary is a Class 2 Felony.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police: Two arrested for gun offenses

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police made two arrests early Saturday morning after the arrestees were discovered to have guns. The first arrest happened just before 2 a.m. Members of the Street Crimes Unit spotted a car in the area of Lowell Avenue and Maple Street and made contact with the occupants. They observed open […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wmay.com

Fire Damages Springfield Home

Fire has heavily damaged a Springfield home. Firefighters were called to the 12-hundred block of Ledlie Avenue on the city’s north end Thursday afternoon and found smoke and flames coming from the home. Crews entered the home to conduct a search of the ground floor and basement but found no one inside. The home sustained heavy fire, smoke, and heat damage and is uninhabitable. No injuries were reported.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Crime Stoppers: JPD Seeking Tips on Theft At Morgan Co. Fair

The Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers are seeking tips to assist the Jacksonville Police in an investigation of a theft. Some time between the hours of 6PM July 10th and Noon on July 11th, unknown individuals removed a Simplicity zero-turn riding lawnmower that had been on display at the Morgan County Fairgrounds during the fair.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

More car crashes at intersection during traffic light study, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield police are responding to more crashes along a busy city street. In fact, at one intersection, crashes have increased 400% recently. The number of traffic crashes increased when the Illinois Department of Transportation took away the traffic signal. The City of Springfield and IDOT...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
advantagenews.com

Six sheriffs sue state over inmate transfer delays

Six sheriffs across Illinois are now suing the Pritzker administration’s Department of Human Services over the state’s continued delays in transferring jail inmates deemed unfit to stand trial after several joined the case Thursday. The estimated extra taxpayer cost to the counties is nearly $1.5 million. The problem...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Crews called to house fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Springfield firefighters were called out to a house fire in the 1200 block of Ledlie Street Thursday. According to officials the fire was put out quickly, and investigators from the fire safety division are still working to determine the cause and origin. The house sustained a lot...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy