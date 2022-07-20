I only realised I was pregnant when I saw two feet in a toilet – I thought it was tummy ache

A WOMAN has revealed she gave birth after rushing to the loo thinking she had a stomach ache - and she didn't even know she was pregnant.

Lucy Jones put her mystery illness down to an upset stomach, only to realise she was pregnant after she saw two little feet sticking out of the toilet.

Lucy Jones said she had no clue she was even pregnant Credit: Kennedy News

The new mum, 22, holding her surprise bundle of joy Ruby Credit: Kennedy News

The 22-year-old, from Bristol, said she was shocked as she had none of the typical symptoms, took contraception, and still had periods all throughout her pregnancy.

Lucy, a trainee flight attendant, simply shrugged off feeling ill while she was unwittingly going into labour - until her stomach "flipped".

After urgently running to the loo, she said she "heard a crash", and unbelievably found out she was now a mum.

Despite two negative pregnancy tests as well as a medical examination eight months into her pregnancy, Lucy had no clue she would soon give birth to a baby girl.

She said: "I had tummy and back ache the night before but I was due my period at the end of the week so just put it down to that.

"I woke up in the morning, had a bath and just thought I'd sleep it off before I went back to Bristol for work.

"I was in bed for about 45 minutes and it felt like my stomach flipped, it's the only way I can describe it, and I just felt like I needed a poo.

"I ran to the toilet and gave birth to my daughter in the toilet at home by myself.

"I heard a crash and looked down and there was two feet sticking out of the toilet.

"I didn't have any pain. No-one could believe that. I had my back ache and tummy ache but there wasn't actually any pain when I was physically, what I thought was pushing out a poo."

The 22-year-old said that despite the surprise, she has loved being a new mum to now four-month-old Ruby.

Before her life-changing bowel movement, Lucy said she was living her regular life and would often go out clubbing - including during the same week that she gave birth.

She said: "I was still doing everything - going out drinking, partying, to festivals and the horse racing.

"I used to go out drinking twice to three times a month.

"I went clubbing probably ten to 15 times when I was pregnant. I went clubbing in Bristol the Saturday before I gave birth.

"If I had a drink I'd sometimes socially smoke, but not every time I was drinking. I roughly had four cigarettes a month if that."

Lucy was home-alone at the time, and had to urgently call on her parents to rush back home after the surprise.

"I was hysterically screaming saying 'there's a baby' and they were expecting there to be a miscarriage, not a full-sized seven-pound baby.

"I was terrified. I didn't know what had hit me. It was just the shock. I felt numb in a way.

"When my parents walked through the door it all went a bit blurry because I think the shock just took over and I can't really remember anything then until about 1pm when I was in the hospital.

"Dad described the kitchen - it just looked like a murder scene because when I'd ran from the toilet to the kitchen to get my phone the cord had snapped and there was just blood leaking out.

"It was up the walls, the door, fridge and freezer.

"It's one of the stories that you read about, but you never think it would be you, your friend or someone you know."