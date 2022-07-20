ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

York County's do-it-all football star will take Division I talents to New York City

By Matt Allibone, York Daily Record
 3 days ago

Andrew Osmun understands why some people might think he'll be a fish out of water.

After all, he was initially a little worried about that, too.

A rising senior at Spring Grove High School, Osmun announced his verbal commitment to Fordham University Tuesday. Fordham is a private Jesuit school located in the Bronx.

A kid from Spring Grove going to school in New York City?

"I'm not gonna lie. I was skeptical," Osmun said about his first visit to campus. "Spring Grove is not exactly the biggest metropolitan area. But (Fordham) was nothing like I thought it would be. The campus is separate from the rest of the city and a normal campus.

"I still love the country and nature, but I want to change it up and get a different experience."

A Division I FCS program, Fordham competes in the Patriot League ― one of the most prestigious academic conferences in the country after the Ivy League. The Rams are coming off a 6-5 season but have made the FCS playoffs three times in the past nine years.

Osmun said he was recruited by the Rams as a safety and will focus on defense in college. However, he's made name for himself in York County by playing everything from quarterback to receiver to kicker and punter for Spring Grove.

In the first half of the season opener against Waynesboro, he broke three ribs and punctured a lung. He was out for five weeks before returning to help Spring Grove finish 10-2 and win multiple playoff games for the first time in program history. In his first game back against powerhouse Central York, Osmun caught a 30-yard pass on the first play of the game.

"I was a little nervous, but on that first series they threw me a fade and when I landed, it didn't hurt," he said. "After that, I was like, 'I'm back.' It was more mental than anything. I had never been hurt before. I had never missed a game."

At 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds with a 40-yard dash time of 4.5 seconds, Osmun has the size and speed to dish out and absorb physical contact on both sides of the ball. But while he prides himself on his toughness, he learned last season that he's not indestructible.

Osmun thinks his injury might have affected his recruitment.

He received his first Division I FCS scholarship offer from Valparaiso University last June, but his recruitment cooled off after that. He received interest from a number of schools over the past year but didn't get a second offer until St. Francis extended one in May.

After attending a camp at Fordham at the end of June, Osmun said he was offered a full ride by the coaching staff. A second visit to the school a few weeks ago confirmed to him that it was the right fit.

He said he wanted to make his decision before the fall so he wouldn't be distracted during his senior season. He plans to study business and potentially major in marketing.

"I get really stressed about this stuff," he said about the pressures of recruitment. "I met the coaches and players at Fordham and got to see everything around campus and loved it. I thought: 'Why wait?' (The recruiting process) was pretty frustrating at times but once I got the offer from Fordham, I knew everything worked out like it was supposed to."

A versatile and unselfish leader

Osmun burst on the YAIAA scene in 2019 when he started at quarterback as a freshman ― a rare feat for a player at a Class 5A school.

As a senior, he might not play that exact role.

Osmun is a dual-threat quarterback who uses his legs as much as his arm. When he was injured last season, the Rockets turned to sophomore Cowan Ruhland, who is more of a traditional passer. When Osmun returned, he took some snaps at quarterback but also lined up at running back and receiver ― a way for the team to use his diverse skillset while keeping the consistency it developed with Ruhland. In seven and a half games, Osmun rushed for 366 yards, passed for 203, caught for 124 and accounted for nine total touchdowns.

While the Rockets have a new head coach with Will Thompson taking over for Kyle Sprenkle , they might follow a similar plan this fall.

"We'd like him to be a skill player and line up at receiver but also play a little quarterback," Thompson said. "He's been pretty eager and open to new things whether he's asked to play running back, receiver or center. He does whatever is asked of him."

Another reason Thompson wants Osmun to play a versatile role on offense is that he doesn't plan to take him off the field on defense or special teams ― where he might be the league's best kicker and punter. Even the best-conditioned players need a rest at some point, so Osmun will likely rotate in on offense.

Osmun hasn't complained about the situation, echoing his coach's words and saying he'll be "a lineman if needed."

Thompson added his senior star has a strong relationship with Ruhland ― often joking with the rising junior about the video game Clash of Clans . The coach remarked that there is no "arch rival" situation between the two.

"He's one of my good friends," Osmun said about Ruhland. "I really don't have a preferred spot. I will be on the field most of the time anyway."

While previously one of the team's leaders, Osmun has needed to take a bigger role in that area following the graduation of a large senior class that included his brother, star linebacker Darien Osmun, and 2,000-yard running back Zyree Brooks. He said the biggest difference has been learning how to be a teacher to the team's underclassmen.

He's also served as a "sounding board" to his team's new head coach.

"I can ask him for suggestions or bounce ideas off him to get a pulse of things," said Thompson, who previously coached Francis Scott Key in Carroll County, Maryland. "He's great at rallying the guys because guys look up to him whether they're freshmen or seniors. We're gonna have to give him breaks on offense because he's one of those kids who goes so hard he doesn't want to tell you if he's feeling tired. He wants to please his teammates and his coaches."

A year after his team enjoyed historic success, Osmun wants to show his teammates that replicating it will be possible but not if they get complacent.

"We can't let last year go to our head too much because nobody cares anymore," Osmun said. "We are practicing like we haven't won a game yet."

Matt Allibone is a sports reporter for GameTimePA. He can be reached at 717-881-8221, mallibone@ydr.com or on Twitter at @bad2theallibone.

