ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canandaigua, NY

Late restaurateur sure loved his mayonnaise

By Mike Murphy, MPNnow
Daily Messenger
Daily Messenger
 3 days ago

Could the secret to longevity be … mayonnaise?

Maybe, if you believed Paul Kellogg.

Paul Kellogg was the proprietor of an old Canandaigua staple, Kellogg’s Pan-Tree Motor Inn. He took over the operation of the seasonal lakefront restaurant from his parents after graduating from Rochester Institute of Technology in 1951 and ran it until he retired in the 1990s.

His daughter, Martha Kellogg Rhodes, said Mr. Kellogg was a gifted storyteller and so we feel duty-bound to catch up with last week’s story and share the following nugget that helps tell the tale of the restaurateur and his taste in condiments.

Mr. Kellogg's relish for mayonnaise had no bounds.

According to his obituary – Mr. Kellogg passed away last December – he consumed “copious amounts of mayonnaise.”

In fact, his obituary states, he was the proud inventor of the mayonnaise pizza. No need to check that because, who else would have?

And not just any mayonnaise would do. It had to be Hellmann’s mayonnaise, said his daughter.

“That’s important,” she said.

The restaurant would get Hellmann’s by the gallon, she said. The Kellogg kids grew up eating mayonnaise, to the tune of several gallons a year.

“He put it on fruit. He put it on pizza," she said. "He put it on pretty much anything you can think of.”

When he talked with someone about what they were eating, he often told them it would be even better with Hellmann’s, she said.

Richard Hellman began creating his “blue ribbon” mayonnaise in 1920 from his Manhattan delicatessen, according to the company’s website. “He believed his creation was the best mayonnaise ever,” wrote the company copywriter.

Mr. Kellogg seemed to agree. There didn’t seem to be any reason why Mr. Kellogg latched onto to this brand of mayonnaise, other than he liked it, she said.

"It couldn’t be any other kind of mayonnaise,” she said. “All the restaurant recipes that he wrote up always said use Hellman’s mayonnaise.”

Did it contribute to his longevity? Who knows?

Mr. Kellogg lived to be 94 and ¾ years young, or as his obituary noted, “95 as he boasted, for it was his plan to reach 100.”

And many of his friends and family said that he lived the kind of life -- he loved people and he loved serving the Canandaigua community -- that could certainly be considered the best thing since sliced bread.

With a healthy dollop of mayo, of course.

Until next week, keep up with Rochester's food scene in the RocFlavors section of the D&C.

If you like this newsletter, please share it with a friend or family member. If you would like to receive the weekly ROCFlavors newsletter, sign up here.

Our work isn't possible without D&C subscribers. If you are one, thank you. If you're not, please consider subscribing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
getnews.info

Kitchens By Premier Shares the Benefits of Laminate Countertops

Kitchens By Premier is a top kitchen and bathroom remodeling company serving Rochester and the surrounding areas. In a recent update, the remodelers shared the advantages that property owners reap from installing laminate countertops. Rochester, NY – In a website post, Kitchens By Premier shared the advantages of installing laminate...
ROCHESTER, NY
chronicle-express.com

Main Deck brings contemporary farm-to-table fare to Keuka Lake

New restaurant brings three food & beverage experiences to Penn Yan, with Main Deck Restaurant, Tunnel Bar Cocktail Lounge, and Scuttlebutts Casual Quick Service. PENN YAN — Main Deck, a new waterfront eatery located in Penn Yan, opened its doors on Wednesday, July 20. The former Top of the Lake location was redeveloped, following a purchase in late 2021 by Penn Yan native Tim Stuart. After several months of redesign and renovation, the Main Deck concept has been brought to life with three unique dining concepts — a restaurant, a patio lounge and bar, and take-away window service; with Stuart’s vision executed by a highly curated team of experienced professionals led by General Manager Brad Burritt and Executive Chef Jason Lambert.
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Pizzeria Getting New Location & Name

One Geneva pizza shop is getting a new home. According to the Finger Lakes Times, Ciccino’s Pizzeria will be moving from its Exchange Street location to the former Rite Aid on Castle Street. Possibly being completed as early as September, the restaurant will take up half of the former pharmacy.
GENEVA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canandaigua, NY
Food & Drinks
Canandaigua, NY
Lifestyle
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Canandaigua, NY
City
Rochester, NY
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Walworth, NY USA

Came in to grab a slice of pizza for my son. Made my day. Represent healing thoughts for my Mother in law recovering from hip replacement surgery.
WALWORTH, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Upstate NY farmer explains different types of eggs; how they're used by consumers

Christina Hudson Kohler has been working at her family egg farm, Hudson Egg Farms, for the last eight years although the farm started long before that. The original farm was started by Christina’s great-grandfather and his four sons as Manorcrest farms located in Camillus. The current location in Elbridge was started in the late 1980s by Christina’s father, Lee, and his brothers, Peter and Earl. Christina’s cousin, Chris, has since become a partner and now the farm is run by Christina, Chris, Lee and Christina’s mother assists as an accountant and HR manager. Christina’s brother also helps out on the farm which operates on 500 acres of land.
CAMILLUS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayonnaise#Obituary#Restaurateur#Food Drink#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Pan Tree Motor Inn
wdkx.com

Conservative ReAwaken America Tour Canceled at Armory, Held at Batavia Church Instead

The event that brought many Rochesterians to shut down at the Main Street Armory is now, unfortunately, being held at Cornerstone Church in Batavia. The event was just canceled earlier this week, announced by the Armory owners after months of people boycotting the event space, as well as well-known acts canceling gigs. Many protested that this event will bring extremists to Rochester, which led to the cancellation of the event.
BATAVIA, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: TODAY WE GRIEVE

No recriminations, no finger pointing, no politics. Today, we just sit here numb, awash in the sorrow of loss. Tomorrow we will ask questions. About the suspect. About the law. About the protests and the politicians and the pastors. About the cowardice and depravity the mayor spoke of, about the war on his streets, about the battle in our society, about the divisions in our hearts.
ROCHESTER, NY
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Watkins Glen (NY)

A little town between Niagara Falls and New York City, Watkins Glen is the ideal city to have a fun vacation experience in the Finger Lakes region. This city offers a wide assortment of activities for tourists, and it is built in such a way to keep its various visitors coming back for more.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
NewsChannel 36

This Week in Wine Country: Pat II Keuka Lake Tour Boat

HAMMONDSPORT, NY (WENY) -- This week in wine country, sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine County, we're going aboard the Pat II tour boat on Keuka Lake. The Pat II began providing excursions on Keuka Lake in May 2021, after years of extensive work to restore and revive the historic boat, thanks to hundreds of thousands of hours of manpower by volunteers with the Finger Lakes Boating Museum.
HAMMONDSPORT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Longevity
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
News 4 Buffalo

‘Reawaken America Tour’ canceled in Rochester, to be hosted to Batavia

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “Reawaken America Tour,” the event previously canceled by Main Street Armory owner Scott Donaldson, will instead be held in Batavia. Reawaken America is a political tour that has been hosted in various cities across the nation. The same event was scheduled to come to Rochester in August at the Main Street Armory.
Lite 98.7

Check Out This Exclusive Cable Wake Park in New York State

If you're looking to shred through the water on a wakeboard, there's an opportunity for you like no other in the Finger Lakes. Make a trip to beautiful Muar Lake in Canandaigua to spend a day at the Roseland Wake Park, home to the first and only Cable Wake Park in the northeast. As you could guess, they specialize in wakeboarding and provide an incredibly unique way to do it.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
13 WHAM

A new way to golf in Rochester

At Big Oak driving range they’ve changed the way you might think about a bucket of balls. ’This is top notch,' smiled John Parrotta. Big Oak has recently installed eight covered indoor bays fitted with TopTracer technology. The same technology you see when you watch golf on TV. Teaching...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester developer Robert Morgan fined $2,000, time served

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Real estate developer Robert Morgan was fined $2,000 Friday, following a conviction of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He had pleaded guilty to the charges. Morgan also agreed to pay $16.7 million as part of his plea agreement. Morgan’s son, Todd, was fined $500. Both were also sentenced to time served. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily Messenger

Daily Messenger

504
Followers
290
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canandaigua, NY from MPNnow.com.

 http://mpnnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy