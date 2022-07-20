Late restaurateur sure loved his mayonnaise

Could the secret to longevity be … mayonnaise?

Maybe, if you believed Paul Kellogg.

Paul Kellogg was the proprietor of an old Canandaigua staple, Kellogg’s Pan-Tree Motor Inn. He took over the operation of the seasonal lakefront restaurant from his parents after graduating from Rochester Institute of Technology in 1951 and ran it until he retired in the 1990s.

His daughter, Martha Kellogg Rhodes, said Mr. Kellogg was a gifted storyteller and so we feel duty-bound to catch up with last week’s story and share the following nugget that helps tell the tale of the restaurateur and his taste in condiments.

Mr. Kellogg's relish for mayonnaise had no bounds.

According to his obituary – Mr. Kellogg passed away last December – he consumed “copious amounts of mayonnaise.”

In fact, his obituary states, he was the proud inventor of the mayonnaise pizza. No need to check that because, who else would have?

And not just any mayonnaise would do. It had to be Hellmann’s mayonnaise, said his daughter.

“That’s important,” she said.

The restaurant would get Hellmann’s by the gallon, she said. The Kellogg kids grew up eating mayonnaise, to the tune of several gallons a year.

“He put it on fruit. He put it on pizza," she said. "He put it on pretty much anything you can think of.”

When he talked with someone about what they were eating, he often told them it would be even better with Hellmann’s, she said.

Richard Hellman began creating his “blue ribbon” mayonnaise in 1920 from his Manhattan delicatessen, according to the company’s website. “He believed his creation was the best mayonnaise ever,” wrote the company copywriter.

Mr. Kellogg seemed to agree. There didn’t seem to be any reason why Mr. Kellogg latched onto to this brand of mayonnaise, other than he liked it, she said.

"It couldn’t be any other kind of mayonnaise,” she said. “All the restaurant recipes that he wrote up always said use Hellman’s mayonnaise.”

Did it contribute to his longevity? Who knows?

Mr. Kellogg lived to be 94 and ¾ years young, or as his obituary noted, “95 as he boasted, for it was his plan to reach 100.”

And many of his friends and family said that he lived the kind of life -- he loved people and he loved serving the Canandaigua community -- that could certainly be considered the best thing since sliced bread.

With a healthy dollop of mayo, of course.

