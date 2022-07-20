ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonita Springs, FL

Bonita Springs residents hope a legal document prevents demolition of historic building

By Alex Howard
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Following a recent protest in Downtown Bonita Springs, residents are urging the city to reconsider the demolition of the Wonder Gardens Cafe, NBC-2 obtained a legal document on Wednesday dating back to 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E7GHM_0gmmc4fk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LFOM2_0gmmc4fk00

Some people hope the document could prevent the building from being demolished. It comes from March of 2015, and is called a “Declaration of Restrictive Covenants”

The document was made back when the Piper Family sold the Wonder Gardens Cafe to the Everglades Wonder Gardens Nonprofit Organization, before it was owned by the City of Bonita Springs.

On Wednesday, Kevin F. Jurinski, a Florida BAR certified Real Estate Attorney, explained what the document means.

“They are bound by this restriction, in this case the property owner who conveyed it said this was always going to be used for a zoological garden and attraction.” Jurinski said.

It refers specifically to the Everglades Wonder Gardens itself, before Bonita Springs bought it. He explained its intent was to prevent the Wonder Gardens from being demolished before 2025, with some exceptions.

“So it looks like they are protecting the zoological park aspect of it, but they are excepting out, which means they are not protecting the former restaurant and the single family home.” he said.

However, he said there was a legal argument that could be made to protect the Cafe Building as well. Many want the Wonder Gardens Cafe saved, with a group rallying there yesterday.

On Wednesday, the city said the document doesn’t restrict their ability to demolish the Cafe, however, some residents plan to continue their push to prevent its demolition.

“People want to preserve that old Florida, americana type thing, thats what this is. This is probably unique to the downtown city for a botanical garden. I think it’s pretty interesting. I’d like to see it protected.” Jurinski added.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral adds road widening to existing project

Cape Coral City Council members approved the construction engineering and inspection services for the SUN Trail Project to add the Chiquita Boulevard North Road Widening project for a not-to-exceed cost of $166,188. The approval authorizes the city manager or his designee to execute the contract amendment and change and purchase orders.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Bubble curtains soon to be installed in Cape Coral

Cape Coral received its Department of Environmental Protection permit to install bubble curtains. The city is now waiting for the contractor’s availability to begin installation of 10 bubble curtains, anticipated within the next 30 days, with each installation taking two days to complete. Once work begins, it is expected to be completed within one month. Bubble curtains are intended to improve water quality and reduce algae blooms.
CAPE CORAL, FL
The Daily South

Bonita Springs Is a Nature Lover's Playground in Southwest Florida

Southwest Florida is a treasure trove of natural wonders. Its scenic coastal cities and barrier islands are some of Southerners favorite places to get away for a beach vacation, whether they're interested in deep sea fishing, shell hunting, or spending a long day relaxing in the sand. From sunny Fort Myers and Naples to remote Sanibel and Captiva, visitors have plenty to choose from when deciding on a destination. For nature lovers, Bonita Springs, located almost perfectly between Fort Myers and Naples, is a dream. Home to several state parks and natural preserves, not only does Bonita Springs offer beautiful beaches to explore but it also features mystical marshlands, forests, and rivers. Here are our favorite ways to explore Bonita Springs.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bonita Springs, FL
Government
City
Bonita Springs, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County man arrested, accused of keeping wild animals as pets

A Collier County man was arrested after authorities said he was keeping exotic animals as pets in violation of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Ariam Rodriguez Diaz, 30, faces a second-degree misdemeanor charge of conservation-animals, according to an arrest report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. An FWC...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral land use change for proposed age restricted community

Cape Coral City Council members approved the change of land use from commercial/professional to multifamily for a 10.8-acre portion of a tract at 3100 Del Prado Blvd. N. For the past 18 years, there’s been no market support for commercial in the location, according to Ron Inge, a representative for the applicant, Coral Lakes SWFL LLC. The site is intended to be an age-restricted, over-age 55 rental community called Sage.
CAPE CORAL, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Free parking, pool admission for Lee County at end of July

FORT MYERS, Fla. — To celebrate July as National Park and Recreation Month, Lee County Parks and Recreation is offering free pool admission and free parking on Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31. The parks offering free swimming or parking include:. -Lakes Park. -Manatee Park. -Hickey Creek Mitigation...
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Bar#Everglades#Botanical Garden#Nbc 2#Piper Family
FOX 4 WFTX

Collier man arrested for keeping wild pets at his home

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 30-year-old Collier County man is arrested after authorities discovered he was violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act by keeping exotic animals as pets. On July 22, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to a call from Collier EMS and the Collier County Sheriff's...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
L. Cane

The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming From

Florida has arguably always been a top destination for those looking to relocate. Its warm weather and lack of state tax are attractive to many home buyers. However, in recent months, rising housing costs and inflation have arguably made Florida less cost-effective than it once was. So it would be normal to wonder if Florida was still a popular destination. It appears that the answer is yes. Recent data shows that for some cities, people are still coming to Florida in high numbers. In fact, people are moving to one Florida city more than anywhere else in the nation.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Climate change prompts Cape Coral’s Mercola to stress biodynamic farming

In this Gulfshore Business report, while Florida is best known for growing oranges and strawberries, farming’s future may be in Cape Coral. Mercola Market is in Cape Coral off Pine Island Road, and Gulfshore Business got a crash course in biodynamic farming. Chief Business Officer, Ryan Boland, explained how...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Paul Fleming’s Naples-based restaurant group plans 50 locations in Florida

The founder and visionary behind national dining chains P.F. Chang’s China Bistro and Fleming‘s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar plans three new restaurants in the Naples area and one in Bonita Springs within the next seven months. Naples resident Paul Fleming and his wife, Jody Goodenough-Fleming, and their locally based restaurant group plan to eventually have a diverse portfolio in Florida of 50 restaurants, which includes growing the Lake Park Diner concept that began in Naples.
NAPLES, FL
santivachronicle.com

Island Vacations Under New Ownership

Island Vacations of Sanibel & Captiva, Inc. has been sold. Gulf Coast Vacation Rentals, a division of Gulf Coast Property Management, acquired the long-standing company in June 2022 to add to their portfolio of vacation rental services along with property management, association management, home watch services and real estate investment services.
SANIBEL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy