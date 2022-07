Q. I have a question on Qualified Domestic Relations Orders (QDROs). I’m divorced and ordered to get half my ex’s IRA, Roth IRA and 401(k), but there was no QDRO drafted. My ex-husband died before any distribution was made to me and I was left as his sole beneficiary. He never remarried and we have three minor children. In his will, I was the only beneficiary. Can I still get a QDRO, or what happens to these accounts?

