Westport firefighters rescue ducklings trapped in storm drain

BRIDGEPORT, Conn, (WTNH) — A car driving the wrong way on I-95 South in Bridgeport resulted in the injuries of two people and the death of one person early Saturday morning. Danilo Mazariegos, 45, was pronounced dead at the hospital after riding in the passenger seat of a Saturn Ion that was going the wrong way down the highway. The car collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was travelling in the left on five lanes when the accident happened, according to officials.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 6 HOURS AGO