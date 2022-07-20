ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Westport firefighters rescue ducklings trapped in storm drain

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestport firefighters rescued several ducklings who were trapped in...

connecticut.news12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Battery causes CT electric bus to burst into flames, official says

HAMDEN — Firefighters extinguished a burning electric bus Saturday, officials said. Crews responded to the CT Transit depot Saturday morning for an electric bus fire, officials said on Facebook. “Lithium ion battery fires are difficult to extinguish due to the thermal chemical process that produces great heat and continually...
HAMDEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westport, CT
Accidents
Westport, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Westport, CT
WTNH

Woman hospitalized after pulled from water at Hammonasset Beach

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was hospitalized after she was pulled from the water at Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison on Friday, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. According to DEEP officials, a woman was in distress while swimming on Friday afternoon and was pulled...
MADISON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storm Drain#Ducklings#Fire#Accident
Register Citizen

New Milford, Kent first responders rescue injured hiker on Appalachian Trail

NEW MILFORD — Several first responder units helped an injured hiker off the Appalachian Trail on Tuesday. At around 2:30 p.m. on July 19, Water Witch Hose Co. #2 of New Milford was called to join Gaylordsville Volunteer Fire Department for a rescue on the Appalachian Trail in Kent, according to a post on Water Witch Hose’s Facebook page.
NEW MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Wrong-way accident on I-95 in Bridgeport kills one

BRIDGEPORT, Conn, (WTNH) — A car driving the wrong way on I-95 South in Bridgeport resulted in the injuries of two people and the death of one person early Saturday morning. Danilo Mazariegos, 45, was pronounced dead at the hospital after riding in the passenger seat of a Saturn Ion that was going the wrong way down the highway. The car collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was travelling in the left on five lanes when the accident happened, according to officials.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsTimes

Swimming areas reopen at CT state beaches that were closed for days

Swimming areas at two inland state parks reopened Friday morning, after being shuttered earlier this week due to elevated bacteria levels. The swimming areas at Wadsworth Falls State Park, in Middletown, and Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield have reopened after being affected by Monday’s heavy rains. The...
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

West Haven neighbors startled by no-notice explosions near The Haven

WEST HAVEN — Like any normal Thursday morning, Michele Dalton was stepping into the shower around 8:30 a.m. when suddenly she heard a faint boom. Ten minutes later, another boom, one she said shook the foundation of her First Avenue home. “Things fell off the wall. That is how...
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Time To Pay The Piper

2022-07-21@9:35pm–#Fairfield CT– The manager at the Patterson Club at 1118 Cross Highway is refusing to pay a musician who is now refusing to leave so they called police to have him removed. If you’re going to have a beef, have the roast beef from our sponsor!
FAIRFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy