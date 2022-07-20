ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Post 23 crushes Shockers

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mz64O_0gmmaJto00
Greenup County’s and Portsmouth Post 23 first baseman Brock Kitchen catches a popup during Wednesday’s Region V American Legion Baseball Seniors Tournament game against Waverly. Courtesy of Regina Tipton

CHILLICOTHE — Now this was worth the early Wednesday wakeup call, and even 9 a.m. first pitch, if you’re Portsmouth Post 23.

And, to be honest, nobody inside sunsplashed VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe could have possibly — reasonably — predicted this.

While most objective observers, and even the two head coaches, believed Wednesday’s winners’ bracket final between second-seeded Portsmouth and top-seeded Waverly was primed for a low-scoring pitcher’s duel —that indeed was far from the case.

Instead, Portsmouth’s bright and early offensive onslaught against Shocker starting pitcher and Valley product Carter Nickel kick-started another lopsided Region V American Legion Baseball Seniors Tournament triumph for Post 23.

Portsmouth poured out 16 runs on 16 hits to punch its Region V Tournament title tilt ticket, and sent a dozen batters to the first-inning plate for a second consecutive day —all part of a 16-3 throttling, and quite a shellshock to the Shockers.

Actually, it was quite a stunner to all inside VA Memorial Stadium, including Post 23 head coach Josh McGraw.

That’s because Nickel is a top-notch pitcher —as the Valley senior-to-be was a Division IV all-Ohio first-team hurler this past season, per the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association.

But, Wednesday was NOT Nickel’s morning.

A day after erupting for 13 runs on 13 hits, including eight runs on five hits and two Chillicothe errors in the opening inning on Tuesday, now 17-6 Portsmouth put up five earned against Nickel —all on four extra-base hits.

Post 23 had 12 at-bats in the first for a second straight game, as five runs on five hits and a pair of Waverly errors extended the half-inning to 22 total minutes.

The entire inning itself spanned a half-hour —for context.

“The score is surprising,” admitted McGraw. “They (Shockers) are a great ballclub and they threw a really good pitcher at us, and we just got on him in the first inning. Nickel is legit. He just left some balls up in the zone and we made them pay. You’re coming into this game expecting a 3-2 or 4-3 ballgame or some score like that. We just found a groove, which is abnormal against a team like that, and rode with it. The kids did great, kept hitting the ball hard. A lot of those 16 basehits were extra-base hits. Not only that, we had some sacrifice flies and ground balls with guys on third. Everybody one thru nine in the lineup, including the subs we put in, doing their jobs. “

It all started as leadoff man Holden Blankenship blistered a missile liner — right off Shockers’ second baseman Jase Hurd’s glove.

But the rocket of a shot had so much exit velocity on it that it steamrolled all the way to the wall, as the speedy Blankenship mad-dashed his way around the bases for a highly-rare inside-the-park home run.

That, of course, set the tone.

Nickel hit Brock Kitchen on the next at-bat, before back-to-back doubles by Cooper McKenzie and Caeleb McGraw —combined with a throwing error on McGraw’s two-bagger —made it 3-0 only four batters in.

McGraw then scored on an error off Isaiah Kelly’s bat, designated hitter Lane Hutchinson hit into a 3-6 fielder’s choice to reach, and Jakob Tipton doubled to left center to score Hutchinson for the sudden 5-0 advantage.

Only seven batters in, Roger Woodruff replaced Nickel, as Woodruff lasted only seven batters himself — allowing a Landon Hutchinson single and a Jacob Sloan walk in the first — before getting two outs with the bases loaded.

McKenzie and McGraw paced the winners with three hits apiece, followed by two from Landon Hutchinson, Kelly and Blankenship — including a second-stanza triple by Kelly and a seventh-inning three-bagger by Blankenship.

In the second, Post 23 added two runs on three consecutive hits, including Kelly’s aforementioned triple.

Woodruff was relieved for Peyton Harris at that point, but Lane Hutchinson singled in Kelly to make it 7-0.

Three-quarters of Portsmouth’s 16 hits came courtesy of its top two-thirds in the order.

“Holden (Blankenship) is a legit baseball player, one of the better ones around. He leads us, and as he goes we go. Our two, three, four, five, six hitters behind him, they crushed the baseball. It accumulated off that first inning,” said Coach McGraw. “It was fun to watch.”

Only if, though, you’re not part of the Shockers’ contingent —for it was Waverly’s worst run-differential loss of the entire summer.

“They barreled a lot of baseballs. First ball of the game goes right off Jase Hurd’s glove and turns into a home run,” said Post 142 coach Jonathan Teeters. “Maybe if we catch that ball, it’s a different game. But Portsmouth’s lineup one thru nine, they can swing it and hit it. They just jumped on us early. Credit goes to them.”

Harris pitched the remainder of the game for the Shockers —going the final five and two-thirds frames and facing 30 total batters.

After Lane Hutchinson’s second-inning single, the only baserunners he allowed until Portsmouth’s late blitzkrieg was a third-inning Sloan leadoff walk — and a fifth-inning Landon Hutchinson one-out safety.

In between, in the third, the Shockers scored all three of their runs on four hits —but Portsmouth amounted the final nine runs over the final two frames.

In the sixth, Post 23 combined four singles, a walk to Kelly, two errors, and an Aodhan Queen sacrifice fly for its four runs.

Kitchen had a leadoff single, and Hunter Thomas tallied an RBI-single to make it 10-3.

In the seventh, Portsmouth added on five runs and three hits and the final Shocker error —combining walks to Kelly and Caeleb McGraw, and back-to-back sac flies from Queen and Thomas, as Thomas tacked on the 16th and final marker with his.

By then, the outcome wasn’t in doubt — only the final score.

And, whether or not Portsmouth pitcher Bryson Brown could finish off a complete-game gem.

He came oh so close, reaching by rule his pitch count limit in the last —following his final of eight hits allowed, his seventh and final strikeout, and his one and only walk (to Hurd).

Trenton Williams saw two Shockers, and induced back-to-back game-ending flyouts.

But what Brown did was bear down, retiring the Shockers 1-2-3 in the opening two innings —and facing the minimum three in the fifth, thanks to Blankenship assisting on back-to-back groundball outs, including an inning-ending 6-3 double play.

In the fourth, with Waverly trailing 7-3, the Shockers singled with one and two outs —only to see Brown escape the jam with a strikeout.

In the sixth, Portsmouth made its only error and the leadoff man made it on —but Brown got the final three outs to keep it 11-3.

“It was good to see Bryson back out there. He had a lot of rest coming in and hadn’t pitched in a while,” said Coach McGraw. “He had to come out because he reached his pitch-count limit, but he was dominant again today except for one inning.”

That inning was the third, which Waverly’s Ben Nichols punctuated with a two-run triple.

But Brown left Nichols at third, and benefited from an infield fly for the second out, which Teeters argued over —especially since the popup was dropped in the outfield.

“We got something going there, and that infield fly ruling was very questionable, as that’s the best way I can word it. It was an infield fly call in right field. I’ve never seen it or even heard of it being called that far out,” said the coach. “But baseball is about breaks, and that was the break that we lost but we couldn’t afford to lose.”

Speaking of lost, the loss dropped the now 15-13 Shockers into the losers’ bracket —where Wednesday afternoon they played sixth-seeded Yeager-Benson in the losers’ bracket final.

The winner was to play Portsmouth on Thursday in the championship game, which is set for a 10 a.m. first pitch at Chillicothe High School’s field.

A second championship bout, if needed, will immediately follow around 1 p.m.

But Post 23 has to lose twice — whether Waverly or Yeager-Benson was the opponent.

All a red-hot Portsmouth club has to do is win once, and it will win the Region V championship — coupled with an automatic berth in next week’s Ohio American Legion Baseball state tournament in Lancaster.

McGraw hopes Thursday’s conclusion to the region tournament goes just as well as the first two days have —with wins.

“It has gone well, and whoever we play has to beat us twice. We’ll be ready to go, the kids will be ready, and it’s going to be a great team no matter who we play,” he said. “This tournament couldn’t have gone better for us so far, we’ve only used two pitchers (Brown and Vinnie Lonardo), we’re hitting the ball well, we’re hot at the right time and we’re rolling right now. We’ll see what we’ve got tomorrow (Thursday) and hopefully win one more.”

* * *

Portsmouth 520 004 5 —16 16 1

Waverly 003 000 0 — 3 8 5

Portsmouth: Bryson Brown 6 1/3IP, 3R, 3ER, 8H, 0HB, 1BB, 7K, 28BF; Trenton Williams 2/3IP, 0R, 0ER, 0H, 0HB, 0BB, 0K, 2BF

Chillicothe: Carter Nickel 1/3IP, 5R, 5ER, 4H, 1HB, 0BB, 0K, 7BF; Roger Woodruff 1IP, 2R, 2ER, 3H, 0HB, 1BB, 1K, 7BF; Peyton Harris 5 2/3 IP, 9R, 6ER, 9H, 0HB, 4BB, 1K, 30BF

W — Bryson Brown; L — Carter Nickel

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @paulboggssports © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Portsmouth Daily Times

Post 23 Region V runner-up

CHILLICOTHE — They say that’s it not a bad year, month, season —or even life. It’s just a rough day, and unfortunately for Portsmouth Post 23, that occurred on Thursday in its Ohio Region V American Legion Baseball Seniors Tournament championship games. Against not only defending...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Post 199 takes game one over Post 23

CHILLICOTHE — In game one of the Region V American Legion championship series, Yeager-Benson Post 199 scored their runs in early pairs. During their 9-1 victory over Portsmouth Post 23, Post 199 scored two runs in each of their first four trips to the plate to force a winner-take-all Region V championship tilt later Thursday afternoon.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WBOY 12 News

Missing in Ohio: TikTok girl with 10K followers

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of TikToker Georjlyn Hayes has filed a missing person’s report with the Coshocton County Sheriff’s office. Brenda Hayes, the 20-year-old’s mother, told NBC4 her daughter has been missing since July 12. Hayes at first thought Georjlyn was in Columbus and then Cincinnati, but became concerned when Georjlyn posted a […]
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, OH
Chillicothe, OH
Sports
Portsmouth, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Education
Chillicothe, OH
Education
City
Waverly, OH
Portsmouth, OH
Sports
City
Chillicothe, OH
wchstv.com

Shooting incident injures one in Scioto County

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCHS) — Police have made an arrest following a shooting incident that occurred Friday in Scioto County. Dontae Davon Owens, 42, of Columbus has been charged with felonious assault, according to a news release from the Portsmouth Police Department. The news release indicated additional charges may be forthcoming.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Local schools have a smashing good time

The Fayette County Dragons and McClain Tigers buses collided, resulting in serious damage to the rear of the McClain bus during Thursday night’s School Bus Derby. The Dragons won the derby for the second year in a row. The Fayette Christian School Bus made an early exit at Thursday’s...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Horse racing for a living

SCIOTO COUNTY — To be truthful, by air or by land, Erica (Herrforth) Rabillard has traveled — and continues to travel — many miles. All for the enjoyment of riding the fastest race horses —in only two minutes. The 28-year-old Rabillard, billed from Portsmouth but having...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

PHOTOS: Storm clouds and damage captured across central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A strong thunderstorm came through Columbus and surrounding areas around central Ohio Saturday afternoon. The storm brought fast winds and ominous clouds across the region that has caused thousands of power outages and some storm damage. In Delaware County, the Emergency Management Agency reported that numerous trees fell onto roadways and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shockers#American Legion Baseball#Highschoolsports#Portsmouth Post#Shellshock#Post 23#Division Iv
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Third Taco Bell being built in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Ground has broken and blocks are being laid at what will be Chillicothe’s third Taco Bell. The American-Mexican fast food restaurant is building their third location along East Main Street in the state’s first capital. Ground broke early last week in front of the...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Bird scooters could be coming to Portsmouth, Ohio

PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WOWK) – Sharable scooters could soon be seen on the streets of Portsmouth. Portsmouth City Council Monday will vote on whether or not to enter into an operating agreement with a company called Bird Rides, out of West Hollywood, California, to provide the service. The agreement, which...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NBC4 Columbus

Sheriff: Boy shot, robbed in Fairfield County

VIOLET TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A boy is recovering after being shot Saturday afternoon during what the Fairfield Sheriff’s Office is saying was a robbery. According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened at approximately 3:29 p.m. in the area of Pickerington Road and State Route 204 in Violet Township. Deputies, who responded to the […]
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Thousands remain without power after storms roll through central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands across central Ohio remain without power after strong thunderstorms moved through the area Saturday afternoon. As of 11 p.m., AEP Ohio is reporting 10,828 total outages across Ohio, including 2,096 in Delaware County and 777 in Franklin County. In addition, South Central Power is also reporting 627 customers without power. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wnewsj.com

3 injured in head-on crash in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — A Friday night head-on crash between two vehicles on South South Street in Wilmington sent three people to hospitals. A Dodge van, driven by Eric Privett, 48 of Williamsburg, was heading southbound on South South (U.S. Route 68) while a Toyota sedan, operated by Halona Wisecup, 24 of Wilmington, was going northbound on the street. The Toyota traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck the curb and then went left-of-center striking the van head-on, said Sgt. Drew Hertlein of the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
WILMINGTON, OH
sciotopost.com

NEW Business: Sole Fresh Sneaker Boutique Chillicothe

New SNEAKER BOUTIQUE coming to Chillicothe. Tired of driving outside the city to find the latest kicks? Or ordering online and having to wait weeks for delivery? No worries SOLE FRESH got you covered. Our goal is to bring something new to this city. Not your average sneaker store. More...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
614now.com

Popular Southern Ohio pizzeria opens Columbus-area location

Giovanni’s Pizza has arrived. The regional chain began in Wheelersburg, Ohio more than 50 years ago, and while Giovanni’s has grown to operate more than 100 restaurants in six states, its presence has largely been relegated to Southern Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia. Yesterday, however, a Giovanni’s pizzeria...
WHEELERSBURG, OH
10TV

Columbus woman attacked by shark in Florida

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman has quite a shark tale to tell. Tasa Summers was vacationing in Daytona Beach with her boyfriend when she decided to head into the ocean. She said she was about 50 to 100 yards from shore in waist deep water. "All of a...
COLUMBUS, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
5K+
Followers
107
Post
609K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy