“Origami encourages logical thinking, spatial analysis and patience. It’s fun and immediate.”. Ohio Paper Folders is a non-profit origami arts education organization providing programs around the state as well as offering coordination and support for origamists. OPF Vice President John Scully chatted with origamist Monica Salisbury about her work and why her focus is origami. Monica will be teaching with Ohio Paper Folders in the months ahead and will exhibit at the upcoming origami convention, CenterFold, which will be held at the Columbus Crowne Plaza North Aug. 4-7.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO