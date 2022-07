A relentless US heat wave that has triggered health alerts for more than 100 million people is set to intensify this weekend, with temperatures and humidity forecast to surge to suffocating highs in many parts of the country. Already high temperatures were set to rise further this weekend across the east coast of the United States, where high humidity could push "feels-like" temperatures well above 100 degrees.

