Coos Bay, OR

Officers justified in shooting death of Coos Bay murder suspect, DA says

By Rick Lindfors for NBC 16
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos County District Attorney says two police officers were justified when they shot and killed a murder suspect in June. Coos Bay Police officer Detective Aaron Whittenberg and Coos County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Dan Henthorne shot and killed 37-year-old Matthew Tyler Michel on June...

MEDICAL EXAMINER: WOUND TO NECK CAUSE OF DEATH

On Friday, the Oregon State Medical Examiners Office confirmed that the deceased female found in Cow Creek on July 13th is 18-year old Kendra Hanks of Winston. The report said that “a penetrating wound to the neck” ultimately caused her death. The victim had two other puncture wounds – one to her chest and one on the neck.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
RIDDLE MAN CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH MURDER OF WINSTON WOMAN

A Riddle man has been charged in connection with the disappearance and murder of 18-year old Kendra Hanks of Winston, who went missing on July 7th. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday at approximately 3:30 p.m. detectives from DCSO along with investigators from the Douglas County Major Crimes Team contacted 39-year old Troy Phelps at a residence in the 1500 block of Pruner Road. O’Dell said Phelps had become a person of interest in the disappearance of Hanks.
RIDDLE, OR
Murder Charge in Douglas Co., July 22

RIDDLE, Ore. – A Riddle man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance and murder of 18-year-old Kendra Hanks of Winston. On Thursday, July 21, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., detectives with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office along with investigators from the Douglas County Major Crimes Team contacted 39-year-old Troy Russell Phelps of Riddle at a residence in the 1500-block of Pruner Road in Riddle. Phelps had become a person of interest in the investigation into the disappearance of Hanks. Phelps was taken into custody after speaking with Detectives. A search warrant was also executed at the residence where Phelps was residing. On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a deceased person found in Cow Creek in approximately the 9000-block of Cow Creek Road. Investigators responded to the scene and confirmed the death of an adult female, which is suspected to be Kendra Hanks. The body was transported to the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday, July 14, 2022. The death was ultimately ruled a homicide. Sheriff’s Office is awaiting positive identification from the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office has been and continues to be in communication with Hanks’ mother, who is aware of the latest developments in the case. Phelps was transported to and lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges of Murder in the First Degree and Resisting Arrest. Additional details surrounding the investigation will be withheld to protect the integrity of the investigation. Anyone with information that would aid investigators is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4464 referencing case #22-2871. The Douglas County Major Crimes Team consists of investigators from the Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department and Oregon State Police working in consultation with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.
RIDDLE, OR
Arrest made in murder case of 18-yr old Kendra Hanks of Winston

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with the disappearance and murder of Kendra Hanks, the 18-year-old Winston woman who went missing July 8th while walking home from work. Her body was found in Cow Creek five days later. 39-year-old Troy Russell Phelps was arrested...
WINSTON, OR
Coos Bay, OR
Coos Bay, OR
Coos County, OR
Coos County, OR
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED BURGLARY

Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged burglary on Thursday. The RPD report said the 57-year old had allegedly entered a home and stole a cross cut saw blade, a microwave, and a clock. Police contacted the man at his apartment in the 1000 block of Northeast Stephens Street, and he admitted to the theft.
ROSEBURG, OR
MAN JAILED AND CITED BY POLICE

A fugitive was jailed and cited by Roseburg Police Thursday night. An RPD report said at 10:40 p.m. the 41-year old was contacted by officers in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and found to have a warrant out of Sutherlin. The man was issued a citation for allegedly being in possession of a small bag of methamphetamine. He was held on $5,000 bail.
ROSEBURG, OR
MAN CITED FOR DRINKING IN PUBLIC WEDNESDAY

A Roseburg man was cited for drinking in public by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said at 9:00 a.m. an officer contacted the 53-year old in the 2500 block of Northeast Stephens. The man was allegedly sleeping next to an open beer. The man was asked why he was drinking in public and argued with the officer, saying that he was not in public.
ROSEBURG, OR
Arrest made in missing woman, turned murder case

RIDDLE, Ore. - A person of interest has been arrested in connection to the murder of an 18-year-old young woman, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. On July 12, Sheriff's deputies put out a request for help from the public to find Kendra Hanks, of Winston, who had been last seen on July 7.
RIDDLE, OR
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUCK POND INCIDENT

A Canyonville man was jailed following an alleged incident at the duck pond in Roseburg on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said at 6:00 p.m. officers responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. Upon arrival, several witnesses pointed out Noel Crownover and claimed he was trying to pick fights with multiple people. Witnesses said Crownover followed one victim around with a thermos and threatened to beat him with it. The suspect allegedly fought with officers as he was being taken into custody.
ROSEBURG, OR
DA News Briefing on Officer Involved Shooting, July 20

Coos Co. District Attorney R. Paul Frasier plans to hold a news conference Wednesday, July 20, 2 p.m., at the Coos Bay City Hall Council Chambers. According to a news release, the briefing will in regards to “the officer involved shooting that occurred on June 14, 2022. I will announce my findings regarding this incident at that time.” The shooting is in regards to the death of 37-year old Matthew Tyler Mikel, who was a suspect in the death of 34-year old Amber Townsend earlier along the Cape Arago Hwy. Mikel was contacted by law enforcement at the Global Inn in Coos Bay. An altercation reportedly broke out and two officers fired their handguns striking Mikel at least once. He was declared deceased at the hospital.
COOS BAY, OR
WOMAN TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL FOLLOWING TWO-VEHICLE WRECK

A woman was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle wreck on Thursday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s office report said just before 10:20 a.m. an SUV and a sedan collided on Carnes Road near Del Mar Drive in Green. The driver of the sedan was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for a medical evaluation. The other motorist was cited for careless driving. The first vehicle had to be towed from the scene.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
CRISIS RESPONSE HELP AVAILABLE FOLLOWING ARREST

Following an arrest in the murder of Kendra Hanks of Winston, two organizations are teaming up to provide crisis response services to those who are hurting emotionally. Amy Wootton, Behavioral Health Coordinator for the Douglas Education Service District, said the ESD Flight Team along with the Adapt Mobile Crisis Team are available to offer immediate crisis and grief services. Licensed clinicians are at the Winston Community Center until 2:00 p.m. Friday and at Community Baptist Church in Winston Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Wooton said those helping can also connect people with long-term services as well. She said the groups wanted to make sure that students and school staff in the Winston area in particular, had someone to talk to and could get assistance.
WINSTON, OR
Death Investigation, Douglas Co., July 15

RIDDLE, Ore. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an adult female found in Cow Creek near Riddle. On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a deceased person found in Cow Creek in approximately the 9000-block of Cow Creek Road. Investigators responded to the scene and confirmed the death of an adult female. The Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded. Identification and next of kin notification are pending. The investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released at this time.
RIDDLE, OR
AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATING DEATH: WOMAN FOUND IN COW CREEK

Authorities are investigating the death of a woman who was found in Cow Creek near Riddle, Thursday afternoon. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 3:30 p.m. they were notified that a deceased person had been found in the creek, in the 9000 block of Cow Creek Road. O’Dell said authorities responded to the scene and confirmed the death.
Woman found dead in Cow Creek, according to Sheriff's Deputies

RIDDLE, Ore. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in Cow Creek near Riddle. On Wednesday, July 13, around 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff's Office was called out after a dead woman was found in the water in the 9000-block of Cow Creek Road.
Hospital Staffing; Halibut Expansion; TV Crew Gets Tour of Florence

Dr. Dean Sidelinger says hospitals continue to suffer from the effects of COVID-19. The Oregon health officer says it is the virus as well as other diseases that is having an impact of the workforce. An issue that echoes with Peace Harbor CAO Jason Hawkins. Hawkins says they have been impacted by the pandemic and continue to adjust and find solutions.
FLORENCE, OR
BLM expects to open Loon Lake Recreation Site 7 days a week by mid-August

NORTH BEND, Ore. — Hundreds of excited visitors have lined the beach at the Loon Lake Recreation Site, and numbers could soon double when full-week day use resumes. Bureau of Land Management public affairs specialist Megan Harper says since weekend day use began on July 8, they’ve had about 250 visitors daily and about 1,500 total so far.
NORTH BEND, OR

