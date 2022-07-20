ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, MO

Family sues after their loved one was killed in Amtrak derailment

By Kennedy Miller
 3 days ago
MENDON, Mo. (KMIZ.)

On Wednesday court documents revealed the latest on a new Amtrak derailment lawsuit.

The family argues Billy Barton the second, the man driving the dump truck for MS contracting that hit the train, failed to operate the dump truck with care and safety which ultimately resulted in the death of their family member Binh Phan.

Almost a month later the family is looking for justice after the fatal Amtrak crash.

Back in June an Amtrak train hit a dump truck at a public crossing near the city of Mendon in Chariton County.

At the time there were roughly 275 passengers and 12 crew members on board. Four were killed, among those was 82-year-old passenger Binh Phan.

Phan's family claims in the lawsuit that the dump truck company failed to exercise reasonable care in hiring, training, and supervision of its drivers.

Court documents also accuse the truck driver of not keeping a careful and proper lookout for oncoming trains, failing to yield the right of way to the oncoming train, and the company failed to have an adequate fleet and driver safety program.

However, the family ultimately highlights the driver's failure to follow the rules of the road.

According to the lawsuit, the neglect of the things listed on the screen resulted in Binh Phan enduring conscious pain and suffering which ended in the loss of his life.

The post Family sues after their loved one was killed in Amtrak derailment appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Tavan Eric Williams-Patrick now charged as an Adult in deadly Columbia shooting in Mckee Street area

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) 16 -year-old Tavan Eric Williams-Patrick, the third teenager accused of being involved in a deadly Columbia shooting was charged as an adult Friday morning. An adult certification hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Boone County Courthouse. Police believe the Williams Patrick was involved in the deadly shooting of 15-year-old Aubry The post Tavan Eric Williams-Patrick now charged as an Adult in deadly Columbia shooting in Mckee Street area appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Southbound Highway 63 at Highway 124 reopens after crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Southbound Highway 63 at Highway 124 has reopened after a crash closed one lane at 3:10 p.m. and just reopened under an hour later. The Missouri State Highway Patrol official on-site says one vehicle was believed to be crossing Highway 63 from Highway 124 east and was t-boned by another vehicle.
