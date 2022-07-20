ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg native hired to lead City Assessor's Office

By Sean Jones, The Progress-Index
 3 days ago
PETERSBURG – A familiar face will take over the City Assessor’s Office after the departure of a high-profile leader in that department.

Mary E. Burket has been appointed as Petersburg’s newest City Assessor. Her duties will encapsulate a number of functions related to city real estate. She will oversee the valuation of real property; plan and develop procedures for commercial, industrial, and residential appraisals; organize hearings on reassessments; manage the preparation, installation and maintenance of property tax records and maps; maintain local property value trends; and administer the land use program.

Burket has been working in the city Assessor’s Office as a Licensed Real Estate Appraiser since 2018. She worked with the office to help it the Certificate of Excellence in Assessment Administration from the International Association of Assessing Officers. That award recognizes governmental units and individuals that integrate best practices into their workplace.

In 2019, she received a Scholarshop for the Emerging Leader Summit with the Internation Association of Assessing Officer. That scholarship is an award for early to mid-career managers with the desire to advance the profession and grow as leaders.

Burket was raised in Petersburg and has lived in the city for most of her adult life. She was previously a Real Estate Appraiser Trainee for a family-owned business founded by her father, Burket Appraisals, which was headquartered in the city. There, she inspected and prepared detailed property appraisal reports and ensured all required standards were met for private residential commercial loans.

“The City Assessor’s Office is a major focal point for Petersburg’s progress,” said Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham. “We are proud to have taken this opportunity to promote from within and are especially proud to uplift one of our own homegrown Petersburg citizens.”

Butket follows previous City Assessor Brian Gordineer, who was hired from Hampton in 2018. Gordineer was credited with reorganizing the office and reimplementing certain best practices, leading to the IAAO award.

According to a city press release, Burket requested a salary that is lower than her predecessor so that key positions in the assessor’s office can remain intact. Her salary will be $90,000 per year. Gordineer’s salary was $130,000 in 2020. Burket’s salary as a Real Estate Appraiser was $50,000.

Burket earned her Bachelor of Business Management from Charleston Southern University where she graduated cum laude (with honors) and a Bachelor of Arts from Barton College. She is a member of the IAAO and the Virginia Association of Assessing Officers.

Her first day in the new role begins July 29, 2022.

