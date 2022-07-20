ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil County, MD

Local Sports Roundup: Three Cecil College Athletes earn academic honors

By Whig Staff Reports
Cecil Whig
 3 days ago
Cecil College announced three of its athletes were named NJCAA Academic All-Americans for the 2021-2022 season on Tuesday.

Volleyball’s Emily Falko and baseball’s Patrick O’Brien earned Second Team Academic All-American honors. O’Brien’s teammate Matthew Egypt received Third Team Academic All-American recognition.

Falko is a native of Rising Sun and earned an associates degree in Cybersecurity this past May. O’Brien is also from Cecil County and an alumni of North East High School. O’Brien completed two associates degrees in mathematics and secondary education mathematics. He is currently working on a third degree in visual communications.

Egypt is from Creedmoor, North Carolina and went to South Granville High School. He is currently working towards a communications degree.

A student-athlete with a GPA of 3.80-3.99 earns Second Team status. A GPA of 3.60-3.79 is considered for the Third Team.

Delmar Little League 10, Chesapeake City Little League 0

The Chesapeake City 12u softball team’s quest for a state title came to an end on Saturday in a rematch with Delmar Little League. Delmar’s Macy Rickards tallied 11 strikeouts and one hit over a full five innings of work. Chesapeake City’s Abigail Russell struck out four batters in her complete outing. Mia Felice recorded the only hit for Chesapeake City.

Brunswick Little League 6, Chesapeake City Little League 1

Chesapeake City’s 10u softball team was eliminated from the state tournament on Sunday at the hands of Brunswick Little League. Gabby Wolf pitched for Chesapeake City and struck out eight batters. Chesapeake City’s Ava Potter recorded two hits. Chesapeake City dropped its opening game on Saturday in a 19-4 loss against South County Little League.

Elkton softball raising money for regional tournament trip

Elkton’s senior softball team departs for Massachusetts on Friday to compete in the Eastern Regional Tournament. The team is holding a fundraiser through Thursday at Romas Pizza in Elkton. Elkton seniors softball will receive 15% from each order when patrons mention the Maryland state softball champions or write “softball” on the receipt.

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

