Abilene, TX

Abilene kids can get help preparing to go back to school

 3 days ago
The new school year is still a few weeks away, but organizations such as the Christian Service Center are offering a head start on getting school supplies, clothes and other necessities.

Additionally, Texas shoppers can look forward to saving on school supplies during the state's annual sales tax holiday in early August, and locally, free meals are available to all ages through a program coordinated by the Abilene/Big Country Hunger Coalition.

If you know of other programs to help children heading back-to-school, send information to publishme@reporternews.com.

Clothing

Christian Service Center's Operation Blue Jeans: Through mid-September, children entering elementary or middle school can receive free clothes through the annual Operation Blue Jeans back-to-school drive at the Christian Service Center, 3185 N. 10th St.

Appointments are available 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, as well as on Aug. 6 and Sept. 10.

Despite higher demand anticipated this year due to rising inflation, Christian Service Center executive director Jim Clark gave assurances that there will still be enough to go around.

"We're ordering plenty to help the families," Clark said.

All students will receive five pairs of socks, five pairs of underwear and a new pair of shoes. Additionally, elementary school students will receive two pairs of jeans, while middle school students will receive two pairs of khaki pants and two polo shirts. Children's Bibles also will be available.

Additionally, backpacks will be available courtesy of local Kiwanians.

Parents are asked to donate one can of fruit for each child receiving clothes.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling 325-673-7531. Masks are encouraged. For information, go to cscabilene.org.

School supply drives

  • Through Aug. 1, customers at United Supermarkets and Market Street locations can make donations at the register to benefit the United Way's K-Ready Kids School Supply Drive fundraiser, which provides school supplies to elementary-aged children.

Tax-free weekend

From Aug. 5-7, a variety of school-related items purchased from retailers in Texas will be exempt from sales tax, saving buyers about 8 percent of the purchase price.

Exempt items include many types of clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks. Each item must be priced at less than $100 to qualify for the exemption.

Online and catalog purchases also can qualify for the tax holiday, as long as the seller is based in Texas. Layaway purchases may also be exempt, either by placing an item on layaway, or by making a final payment on an item already on layaway.

For more information about what is tax exempt and what isn't, go to the Texas Comptroller website: comptroller.texas.gov.

Free meals

The Abilene/Big Country Hunger Coalition is coordinating free meal services at the following locations around Abilene:

  • Bethel United Methodist Church, 1102 N. Willis St.; 6-7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Breakfast on Beech Street (B.O.B.S.), 1423 N. Third St.; 6:30-7:15 a.m. Monday-Friday
  • Church on the Rock, 1228 Grape St.; 6 p.m. Wednesday
  • City Lights Ministries, 336 Hickory St.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday
  • Freedom Fellowship, 941 Chestnut St.; 6-7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Grace Fellowship, 910 Cypress St.; 6-7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Grace United Methodist Church, 1434 Grape St.; 6-8 p.m. first Wednesday of the month
  • Love & Care Ministries, 233 Fannin St.; 7-8:30 a.m. Monday-Friday; 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday
  • Salvation Army, 1726 Butternut St.; 6 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
  • Southwest Drive Community UMC, 3025 Southwest Drive; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday

IN THIS ARTICLE
BigCountryHomepage

Two high-profile Abilene murders scheduled for trial on same day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two high-profile murder cases in Abilene are set for trial on the same day, exactly one month away. Luke Sweetser, accused of killing Abilene realtor Tom Niblo in December 2016, and Michael and Johnnie Dee Miller, accused of shooting and killing their neighbor Aaron Howard over a fight about trash in the alley in September 2018, are all set to stand trial August 22, 2022.
ABILENE, TX
