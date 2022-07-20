ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, NJ

Where did all the Charlie Brown's go? We found out...

By Rebecca King, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xsLXt_0gmmYLf000

Hi, friends!

Yesterday was National Hot Dog Day. Allow me to wish you a very happy belated!

You ready for a smooth transition? While we have plenty of hot dog joints, we don't have plenty of Charlie Brown's Steakhouses anymore. In fact, there are only two still open. I hunted down every old Charlie Brown's I could find to create a running list of what happened to them. Some were demolished. Some were converted into new restaurants. And others still are vacant. You can find the full list in the link below.

Our running listWhat happened to all those Charlie Brown's Steakhouses in NJ?

Hot dogsThe best hot dog in every county in New Jersey

OK, onto the news!

Openings

PizzaHQ, Woodland Park

Nearly everything is automated. Pizza HQ, when it opens later this week, will serve robot-made pizza. A press flattens disks of dough to exactly the right size. A human takes the dough off the press and places it on a pie tin. Then the dough is sent along a conveyor belt with a machine (from the food automation company Picnic) that applies sauce, cheese and toppings — the same amount every time. It then goes on another journey on a belt that runs through a long, flat oven the size of a car. When it reaches the other side — in just over five minutes — the pie is cooked and ready to be sliced by another machine, which divides the pizza into precisely cut slices.

A plain pizza at PizzaHQ is $9.99. A specialty pie with toppings (pepperoni, meatball, sausage, meat lovers, onion, white and more) ranges from $11.99 to $16.99. $. 223 New St., Woodland Park; 973-337-2000, pizza-hq.com.

New restaurantsKorean BBQ, fast-casual Greek, a stunning rooftop: 8 new spots in North Jersey to try now

K-Pot, Englewood

Korean barbecue franchise K-Pot opened a new location in Englewood on June 2. The first was opened in East Brunswick in 2018. This all-you-can-eat buffet includes cuts of spicy pork, spicy chicken, pork belly, bulgogi and other proteins that are made fresh in front of you. Hot pot, or shabu-shabu, is also available, as is a full bar. K-Pot seats 180 people in the main dining room and has rooms available for banquets. The all-you-can-eat lunch special is $18.99 and an extra $5 for hot pot. Price for dinner is $28.99 and an extra $5 for hot pot. $$. 45 Nathaniel Pl., Englewood; 201-569-8888, thekpot.com/location/englewood.

Coming soon

Butterflake Bakery, Teaneck

Butterflake, a 72-year-old kosher bakery on Cedar Lane in Teaneck, will be opening a commissary for its gluten-free and kosher-for-Passover products. Richard Heisler has owned the bakery since 1997. He is its third owner. Heisler estimates that it will take from six months to one year to build the commissary at 444 Cedar Lane, just around the corner from the bakery (448 Cedar Lane). "I have no idea what I've gotten myself into," he quipped. Adding, "You need more space now to run a business."

News bites

Esther took a deep dive into the world of food influencers. Do they pay for their meals (usually, no)? Do their patronage and posts help restaurants attract more diners (sometimes, yes)? Does an endorsement from an influencer mean the food is actually good (usually, no)?

InfluencersSocial media influencers change how you dine out. Here's what you don't know

Last week, subscribers got access to my list of cheap, delicious eats. Nearly everything is more expensive these days, making an affordable, filling meal all the more precious. Subscribers to NorthJersey.com can peruse my list for their next money-saving meal.

Hot chicken, pizza and sushi6 cheap, delicious meals in North Jersey

The espresso martini is OVER! Apparently, the Dirty Shirley is making a resurgence! This sweet, cherry red drink (spiked with a little bit of vodka) is the hot drink of the summer.

CocktailsDirty Shirley is the drink of the summer. Here's where to find it at the Shore

That's it from me! Until we meet again, here's where to find more dining news:

Cost key:

  • $ Affordable (can get a filling meal for under $15 per person)
  • $$ Average (can get a filling meal for $15 to $25 per person)
  • $$$ Pricey (can get a filling meal for $30 to $40)
  • $$$$ Treat yours

