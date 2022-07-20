ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to receive SSI benefits for children with autism

By Aurielle Weiss
 3 days ago
ELIGIBLE parents that have children with autism could be able to receive some type of financial assistance.

The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is a federally funded program that pays benefits to adults and children with disabilities who have limited income and resources.

According to the Social Security Administration, a child is considered disabled if they are under the age of 18 and have a medically determined physical or mental impairment.

This includes an emotional or learning problem that:

  • Results marked severe functional limitations
  • Can be expected to result in death
  • Has lasted or can be expected to last for a continuous period of over 12 months

Are you eligible?

To qualify for benefits, families that have children on the autism spectrum must meet specific financial and medical criteria.

To be considered, you also must provide documentation, like medical records, proving that your child meets the requirements.

Additionally, parents must answer questions regarding the severity of their child’s limitations.

Parents must also provide financial documents proving they fall within the required income level.

Payment amounts are directly correlated to the household's income level and may apply to each member of the household.

This means that the lower the household income, the larger the disability check.

Just note that eligibility and other qualifications differ depending on the state you live in.

How to apply

In order to apply and receive benefits, you can visit the SSI website or call to make an appointment to file your application at 1-800-772-1213.

For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, you can call TTY 1-800-325-0778.

