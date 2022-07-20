ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Hopatcong algae bloom triggers first health advisory of year as temperatures soar

By Kyle Morel, New Jersey Herald
 3 days ago

Water testing in Lake Hopatcong last week revealed the highest concentration of harmful algae blooms this year, but local officials said they hoped to avoid a repeat of the prolonged shutdowns the lake has endured in recent summers.

The state Department of Environmental Protection posted results Wednesday that confirmed the presence of HABs in Crescent Cove, triggering an algae "advisory." The sample, taken Friday, was the first this season on any part of the lake to exceed the less severe "watch" threshold.

The state issues an advisory when samples show cyanobacteria, the type of algae in the blooms, at a concentration of at least 80,000 cells per milliliter. The Crescent Cove sample was more than twice that level, according to an interactive map on the DEP website, with 171,500 cells per milliliter.

The DEP recommends closing public beaches in an area under an algae advisory and warns the public to refrain from swimming, water-skiing and other "primary contact recreation" at the site. Drinking water or eating fish caught in the area are also discouraged, and the state advises people to be take caution when taking part in "secondary contact activities" such as fishing, boating and canoeing.

Cyanobacteria, if ingested, can cause numerous symptoms in humans, such as headaches, sore throat, abdominal pain, nausea, a dry cough, diarrhea and blistering around the mouth. A rash can occur when the skin comes in direct contact with the harmful algae.

Animals exposed to cyanobacteria can experience lethargy, stumbling and loss of appetite.

The Crescent Cove Beach Club announced on Facebook on Thursday that the beach will remain open to members, as it received confirmation from the Sussex County Health Department that the algae bloom does not affect the swim area. Colleen Lyons, administrator of the Lake Hopatcong Commission, said Wednesday that the sample was taken in the middle of the cove and not near the beach.

The state does not have the resources to test in Crescent Cove each day because of the many locations it oversees, Lyons said. Instead, it will use data collected from volunteers as well as monitoring buoys and flyovers to observe cyanobacteria levels and will collect additional samples if conditions change.

Marty Kane, chair of the Lake Hopatcong Foundation, said last week that officials were keeping an eye on Crescent Cove after noticing a green tinge to the water. The recent heat wave has contributed to the presence of algae blooms, as cyanobacteria is more likely to grow in water that is still, warm and highly concentrated with nutrients.

"Mother Nature is not cooperating," Kane said Friday. "This [sun] day after day is just what harmful algae blooms like."

Recent heavy rains likely washed more nutrients , mostly from lawn fertilizers and animal waste , into the lake.

According to the DEP, four Lake Hopatcong test locations have been under an algae watch at some point since the start of spring. Water samples that prompted watches were collected near the River Styx Road bridge on April 14 and June 24, in Woodport Bay and Byram Bay on May 17, and the Hopatcong State Park beach on June 24.

Under a watch, people are urged to use caution when swimming or boating on the lake and to avoid drinking water or consuming local fish.

So far this year, the lake has not shown any HAB levels that rise to the "warning" tier of DEP alerts, which would require the closure of beaches and may necessitate a shutdown of secondary contact activities including boating.

Lake Hopatcong is among several New Jersey lakes struck in recent years by the proliferation of harmful algae blooms.

Local officials were forced to close beaches for much of the summer in 2019 when testing showed higher concentrations of cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae. Testing discovered more toxic algae the following year, and while the beaches were not shut down as long, the COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted tourism and the local economy.

In the past three years, lake organizations and local towns have implemented projects to reduce the blooms. Air diffusers were deployed at three beaches to increase oxygen levels in the water, which discourages the growth of cyanobacteria. Municipalities have also adopted phosphorous-controlling technologies and stormwater infrastructure upgrades to remove the chemicals that fuel algae growth.

Lyons, the Lake Hopatcong Commission administrator, said water quality data shows a "trend in the right direction," as phosphorus levels are lower than they were in 2019. However, she added, the upgrades take time to make an impact and will not completely eliminate the presence of HABs.

"All these things that we're doing, they're not immediate solutions," she said.

The commission represents the four municipalities surrounding the lake: Hopatcong, Jefferson, Roxbury and Mount Arlington.

Lyons and Kane chalked up Wednesday's test result to the recent mix of sun and heavy storms in the area. The conditions may take a few more days to subside, as the forecast shows temperatures in the 90s through the end of the week.

"The conditions are there to support a HAB," Lyons said. "Hopefully once this week happens, we'll be in much better shape."

This article originally appeared on New Jersey Herald: Lake Hopatcong algae bloom triggers first health advisory of year as temperatures soar

