Steve Lacy Hits No. 1 on Emerging Artists Chart, Thanks to ‘Bad Habit’

By Xander Zellner
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Steve Lacy jumps to No. 1 on Billboard ‘s Emerging Artists chart (dated July 23) to become the top emerging act in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to his new single, “Bad Habit.”

The song surges from No. 100 to No. 50 in its second week on the Billboard Hot 100 with 9.7 million U.S. streams (up 82%, good for the chart’s top Streaming Gainer award) in the July 8-14 tracking week, according to Luminate. The song is Lacy’s first Hot 100 entry as a soloist.

“Bad Habit” concurrently ranks at No. 4 on Hot R&B Songs (after reaching No. 3), No. 5 on both Hot Alternative Songs and Hot Rock Songs and No. 7 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs.

Lacy first appeared on Billboard ‘s charts in 2012 as a member of The Internet, which scored two entries on the Billboard 200 albums chart: Ego Death in 2015 (No. 89 peak) and Hive Mind in 2018 (No. 26).

“Bad Habit” is from Lacy’s new LP Gemini Rights , released Friday, July 15.

Elsewhere on Emerging Artists, Yung Gravy soars 22-4, reaching the top five for the first time as his new single “Betty (Get Money)” debuts at No. 68 on the Hot 100. He makes his first visit to the Hot 100 with the song, which interpolates Rick Astley’s 1988 No. 1 classic “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

Plus, Nashville-based duo Muscadine Bloodline debuts at No. 6 on Emerging Artists thanks to its breakthrough single “Me On You,” which arrives at No. 2 on Country Digital Song Sales and No. 8 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales chart. The track marks the act’s first entry on Billboard ‘s charts since 2018, when its EP Movin’ On hit No. 1 on Heatseekers Albums.

The Emerging Artists chart ranks the most popular developing artists of the week, using the same formula as the all-encompassing Billboard Artist 100, which measures artist activity across multiple Billboard charts, including the Hot 100, Billboard 200 and the Social 50. (The Artist 100 lists the most popular acts, overall, each week.) However, the Emerging Artists chart excludes acts that have notched a top 25 entry on either the Hot 100 or Billboard 200, as well as artists that have achieved two or more top 10s on Billboard ‘s “Hot” song genre charts and/or consumption-based “Top” album genre rankings.

For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

