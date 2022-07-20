ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Bannon's offer to testify in the House January 6 inquiry might have backfired at his criminal trial

By C. Ryan Barber
 3 days ago
Steve Bannon Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post via Getty Image
  • Steve Bannon's lawyers told jurors about his recent offer to testify in the House January 6 inquiry.
  • Prosecutors called the offer "sudden" and underscored that it cost the House panel precious time.
  • A lawyer for the House January 6 panel said Bannon still hasn't turned over subpoenaed records.

Mark Allen
3d ago

too late stevie,Stevie, don't need your " version" of events.They've got reliable, honest witnesses, solid evidence,and compliant testimony. You'll just havre to rely on right wing media to help you spread your hatred of the republic.

